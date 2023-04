The Lingle-Fort Laramie FBLA National Team will be fundraising for its upcoming trip to Atlanta, Georgia, with a Cornhole Tournament Saturday.

The tournament will be held at 10 a.m. at the Fort Laramie Community Center, 102 Otis St., in Fort Laramie. Costs for team ranges from $10 for student teams to $40 for advanced teams. A 50/50 raffle and silent auction will also be held.