Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Keith Kautz to speak at EWC Commencement

TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College has announced that Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Keith Kautz, has been selected as the commencement speaker at the 73rd annual event to be held on Friday, May 13, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the EWC Fine Arts Center Auditorium.

Kautz was appointed to his position on Aug. 4, 2015, by Gov. Matthew H. Mead, and was retained in office in the general election in November 2016. Kautz served as a district judge in Wyoming’s Eighth Judicial District, which encompasses Goshen, Platte, Converse and Niobrara counties from January 1993 to August 2015. Before taking the bench, Kautz practiced law in Sheridan and Torrington. He graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1975 and from the University of Wyoming College of Law in 1978.

While on the bench, Kautz served on numerous boards and commissions including the Wyoming Board of Judicial Policy and Administration, Wyoming Civil and Criminal Pattern Jury Instructions committees and the Wyoming Commission on Judicial Conduct and Ethics. He is a commissioner on the Uniform Law Commission and is the chair of Wyoming’s Continuing Judicial Education Committee and Criminal Division of Wyoming’s Permanent Rules Advisory Committee.

Justice Kautz has been married for 47 years to his wife, Karen and has three children and five grandchildren.

Graduates earning Associate of Arts, Associate of Science and Associate Degree in Nursing will participate in the 10 a.m. ceremony. Those graduates earning an Associate of Applied Science or Certificate will participate in the 2 p.m. ceremony.

Kelly Strampe, associate professor of English and arts, humanities, social and behavioral sciences department head, will serve as the master of ceremony for both ceremonies.

Richard Patterson, interim president, will provide a welcome and introduce special guests. Student Senate President, Jonathan Pieper, will address the graduates on behalf of the students.

Kautz will speak followed by EWC Foundation President Todd Peterson presenting the 2022 Distinguished Alumnus Award and the Albert C. Conger Distinguished Service Award.

Roger Humphrey, vice president for academic services, will present the candidates for graduation. Following will be the presentation of degrees and certificates by Robert Baumgartner, chair of the board of trustees.

The EWC Commencement Ceremony will be available by webcast. Please visit the college’s website at ewc.wy.edu or social media pages for the link.

