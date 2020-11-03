Yard signs may be new normal for school board elections

The six candidates running for Scottsbluff Public School’s Board of Education have spent a combined $2,500 to fill the three school board seats. The candidates said that nearly all of it was on yard signs.
Six candidates — just two of which are incumbents — are running for three seats on the school board, making it one of the only competitive races in the county. During the election, yard signs have sprouted out of Scottsbluff lawns like perennials.
Scottsbluff schools are responsible for the education and well-being of about 3,400 students, according to internal headcount reports. The school board creates policies that govern the actions of teachers and administrators responsible for those students.
It also acts as the final arbiter of many decisions, such as the hiring or firing of a superintendent. Unlike the county commissioners or city council members, the school board members receive no stipend for their time.
While candidates in Nebraska elections who spend less than $5,000 are exempt from requirements that they disclose their campaign finances, the six school board candidates in Scottsbluff shared their campaign expenditures and donations with the Star-Herald.
Robert Kinsey and fellow longtime school board member Paul Snyder are seeking reelection against four challengers, Chico De Los Santos, Todd Lewis, Beth Merrigan and Scott Reisig. Terry Gilliland is not seeking reelection, ensuring that at least one of the newcomers will be elected to the board.
The election comes as Scottsbluff Public Schools looks to educate amid ever-shifting landscape of state finances and property tax reform, a global pandemic and racial discrimination.
According to Kinsey and Snyder, the emergence of younger candidates in this election is a welcome change. However, both of the longtime members expressed concern that the strategy of yard signs could lead to uninformed voters deciding the school board election.
Kinsey lost a reelection bid in 2014, something he attributes to a lack of yard signs and name recognition.
He corrected that in 2016. Even though he missed the filing date to get his name on the ballot, Kinsey’s write-in campaign proved successful.
“I put quite a few signs out there for the write-in (campaign) and I got re-elected to the board,” Kinsey said.
That strategy was a contrast from Kinsey’s previous runs at school board membership.
“When I first got involved with the board of education, my strategy was basically based on people that knew me in the community by my history of being a police officer,” Kinsey said.
Back then, Kinsey said his pitch was that his experience as a police officer in Scottsbluff would help the district derive better school safety policies. He also said that there wasn’t as much interest in the board of education.
“I don’t think that the first year, anyone even put out yard signs,” Kinsey said.
This year, Kinsey bolstered his sign total with another 50 or so signs and banners that changed the “elect” on his old signs to “reelect” on the new ones.
His board colleague Snyder is taking the traditional approach and relying on a personal network of friends and acquaintances.
Snyder told the Star-Herald he’s purchased no yard signs and spent nothing in this cycle. He’s the only one without a yard sign in the 2020 election and told the Star-Herald he’s never purchased one in any of the elections he’s competed in.
“My strategy — for a lack of a better phrase — is that I’ve been in the community,” Snyder said. “I’m counting on the electorate, if they like what I’ve done, to vote for me because of my reputation and what I’ve done.”
Simply put, Snyder said he feels like people know him. He’s grown up in the valley and, except for a ten-year hiatus for college, spent most of his life in the area.
“My strategy may backfire because the other five (candidates) are just inundating the town with yard signs,” Snyder said.
For challengers De Los Santos, Lewis, Merrigan and Reisig, they purchased their signs for precisely the reason Snyder felt he didn’t need to — name recognition.
“The main thing is getting my name out,” De Los Santos said.
Initially, De Los Santos planned to do a meet-and-greet campaign event. However, virus conditions forced De Los Santos, who works in the health care sector, to cancel the event. That made the need for name recognition even more pressing.
In place of in-person sign giveaways, De Los Santos put a call out on his Facebook page asking folks that support him to show it with a sign.
“Quite a few people have contacted me and I just went out and put a sign in their yard,” De Los Santos said.
For Merrigan, her work was also centered on name recognition. She said she’s been able to work in interpersonal conversations with neighbors and potential constituents in her day-to-day life.
“Those conversations are ones I wouldn’t have had if I wasn’t running for school board,” Merrigan said.
Even the placement of signs has given Merrigan the opportunity for one-on-one conversations. She said that, while giving a sign to a supporter, a man approached her to ask her about her platform.
Reisig and Lewis, while both somewhat known in the community, also invested heavily in yard signs. This is both candidates’ first time running for an elected office. De Los Santos and Merrigan have also never run for office.
“We got a lot of good feedback from people saying, ‘Yeah we support you’,” Lewis said.
As for Lewis' signs, he’s hoping to be able to collect them all. He’s lost a few during windstorms. He said that he purchased a hundred signs, including several big roadside signs.
Reisig, on the other hand, described his election strategy as “low key.” He said that he knew going into the election that yard signs would play a major role in the race. He’s also the only candidate that’s purchased an advertisement in the Star-Herald.
“That seemed like a good opportunity,” Reisig said. “There are people who have the opportunity to hear the things that you have to say and then for a lot of people it’s going to be name recognition.”
Voters will go to the polls Tuesday. The new or returning members will begin their terms in January.
