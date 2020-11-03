Yard signs may be new normal for school board elections

“I don’t think that the first year, anyone even put out yard signs,” Kinsey said.

This year, Kinsey bolstered his sign total with another 50 or so signs and banners that changed the “elect” on his old signs to “reelect” on the new ones.

His board colleague Snyder is taking the traditional approach and relying on a personal network of friends and acquaintances.

Snyder told the Star-Herald he’s purchased no yard signs and spent nothing in this cycle. He’s the only one without a yard sign in the 2020 election and told the Star-Herald he’s never purchased one in any of the elections he’s competed in.

“My strategy — for a lack of a better phrase — is that I’ve been in the community,” Snyder said. “I’m counting on the electorate, if they like what I’ve done, to vote for me because of my reputation and what I’ve done.”

Simply put, Snyder said he feels like people know him. He’s grown up in the valley and, except for a ten-year hiatus for college, spent most of his life in the area.

“My strategy may backfire because the other five (candidates) are just inundating the town with yard signs,” Snyder said.