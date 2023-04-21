Students from 12 Panhandle school districts got a chance to show off their musical talents at the 2023 District Music Contest held at Western Nebraska Community College on Thursday.

The contest featured students from Banner County, Bridgeport, Gering, Kimball, Leyton, Minatare, Mitchell, Morrill, Potter-Dix, Scottsbluff, Sidney and Sioux County. Students gathered to perform instrumental and vocal pieces for judges and show off the progress they’ve made in their musical education.

“It’s a chance for all the area schools to bring their musicians here for what we call a contest,” WNCC Instrumental Activities Director Nathaniel Johnson said. “There’s no winner, per se. Every act gets a rating and some critique from professional musicians in their area.”

According to Johnson, the district contest caps off the school year for students who are studying instrumental and vocal music while also providing them a rare opportunity to see additional performances put on by other schools.

“This is toward the end of the year, so aside from maybe a musical — which a lot of schools are doing right now— this is the culmination of their year. The students also get to see other schools perform, which if they’re really rural, they don’t get to see a lot outside of their immediate area,” he said.

Each soloist, ensemble or large group competes for a rating on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the best. There are also additional awards given to particularly impressive performances by the judging staff.

“Each of the small ensemble judges gets to choose the best (performance) in their room. They get an outstanding performance award, and they can give up to two honorable mentions as well,” Johnson said. “In the large groups, the concert bands and show choirs, if every judge gives them a top score, they also get a plaque.”

Johnson said that participating in the arts throughout high school is a good way to transition into doing so at the collegiate level, which is an area of focus for WNCC. The college’s performing arts programs recently completed a tour of area high schools with the intent of putting on a good show while also recruiting students to pursue the arts at WNCC.

“Some of it is just entertainment,” he said. “We have a good time and get them up out of their seats to dance, and they love it. But part of it is showing them a way they can go to college and not have to pay for it because they’re performing with us. That’s something I love about this institution. We’ve got people getting full ride scholarships for playing in the band, singing in the choir and doing theater. They’re business, nursing or autobody majors. They’re never going to do this professionally, but they’re getting their school paid for and will probably continue through community groups.”

Results from the 2023 District Music Contest are expected to be released on Friday. Results were not yet available as of publication.