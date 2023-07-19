The last two weeks have been busy for the 77youth who are participating in the TOFY (Theater Opportunities for Youth) summer camp camp as they prepare for their final performances this upcoming weekend.

Auditions were held in mid-April for lead roles in the musical and rehearsal began July 10. This year, the youth in TOFY will present Disney’s “Moana Jr.”

Co-director Kim Grams said that rehearsals were going very well and that she was grateful to have Mikayla Herman as a co-director this year. The additional staff is made up of former campers that are too old to participate, volunteers, and Theatre West company members. Costumer Zach Durbin is helping with the costumes with accessories and props created by the children as part of their camp experience. Javier Jimenez is working as the musical director. Moana is played by Jordyn Hyde and Maui is played by Jackson Wilson.

The production was lucky to have a cultural consultant join the camp to help the kiddos learn about the Hawaiian and Polynesian culture that is represented in the musical. Tasi Taylor recently relocated from Hawaii with her family and has two children in the show. Her background as a performer at the Polynesian Cultural Center came in handy as she helped the staff teach the hula to the students. She also helped make sure all involved understood the messaging and importance of the tattoos that play a major role in Polynesian culture.

Violette Briggs, Theatre West company member and the star of the female “Odd Couple”, helped kids put on temporary tattoos using printed images, sharpies, a bit of packing tape, some rubbing alcohol, and baby powder.

“We work to educate the kids on what these symbols mean,” Briggs said. Kids will be in charge of their hair and makeup, including tattoos, for the performances.

Disney’s “Moana Jr.” is a 60-minute stage adaptation of the animated movie and features all of the songs from the film. Showtimes are Saturday, July 22 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, July 23 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Judy Chaloupka Theater. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students.

Tickets can be purchased at the Kelley Bean Box Office in the lobby of the performing arts center, online at www.twweb.com, or by calling the box office at 308-635-6193.