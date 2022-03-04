Educational Service Unit #13 to host Panhandle Regional Science Fair

SCOTTSBLUFF – Educational Service Unit (ESU) #13 is hosting the Panhandle Regional Science Fair on March 8. This annual event will be held at the WNCC Harms Center, located at 2620 College Park in Scottsbluff from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

ESU-13’s Professional Learning Department, in collaboration with Nebraska Junior Academy of Science, is proud to bring the Panhandle Regional Science Fair to the WNCC Harms Center as an opportunity for area middle school students to showcase their science projects.

In preparation for the science fair, students develop a scientific research project and write an abstract of the project. On the day of the competition, students will give an oral presentation and will have their projects evaluated by judges. The judges will select six projects to advance to the Nebraska Junior Academy of Science State Science Fair to compete against other students across the state.

“The Science Fair is a terrific opportunity for students to explore the scientific process through topics of interest to them,” Deirdre Amundsen, ESU-13’s director of professional learning, said. “Students are able to observe the work of their peers and compete in a variety of categories with students across the Panhandle. The top six winners will qualify for the state science fair to be held on April 21 at Nebraska Wesleyan in Lincoln. Throughout the day, these sixth, seventh and eighth grade students will also have the opportunity to explore STEM workshops through our partnership with UNL Panhandle Extension.”

Currently, 50 students from across the Panhandle are signed up to participate in the event.

For more information about the Panhandle Regional Science Fair, please contact Amundsen by email at damundsen@esu13.org.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form