Effort results in donation to Firefighter Ministry

In just about two weeks time, members of the community came together to put together a Christmas present for an organization that helps others in the community.
On Tuesday, Firefighter Ministry received a generous donation, a 2008 Ford Expedition, that can be used to by the organization that helps victims of fires and other disasters.
Carissa Schank, organizer of Firefighter Ministry, said the organization had been in need of a vehicle and she had talked about that need with others, like Darrell Bentley of Gering. One day, Lucky Kochenower said, Bentley brought up the need at coffee and Kochenower discussed it at the next I.O.O.F. meeting.
“Darrell mentioned that this wonderful lady was doing wonderful work with her own vehicle, unpaid,” Kochenower said, motioning to Schank. “We (I.O.O.F members) discussed it at a meeting and we decided (finding Firefighter Ministry a vehicle) was a worthwhile thing to focus on.”
The I.O.O.F’s mission is community betterment, he said. So, he and Bentley set things in motion. Kochenower talked to Tim Reganis, owner of Reganis Auto, and got him on board for donating a vehicle, with the help of the community. One day, Schank said, Kochenower came to Schank Roofing, where she works, and asked her to come with him. Before she knew it, she was taking a vehicle for a test drive.
“It was exactly what we were looking for, I told him,” she said.
With that, Kochenower and Bentley set out to gather donations. They gathered a number of donations, in addition to the I.O.O.F. and Reganis to help fund the purchase of the vehicle: Hod Kosman, Star-Herald, Janet Bentley, First State Bank, Panhandle Coop, Russel’s Excavation and Construction and Farmers Alliance Insurance. The donation covered the costs of registration and a donation for fuel for the vehicle.
“It is exciting and amazing to have this vehicle to go to fires and events,” Schank said. “it has definitely made the year great."
Kochenower credited God with guiding him to put together the donation so quickly.
“He got the ball rolling,” he said. “He put the wind in my sails.”
Kochenower praised the work of Schank and Firefighter Ministry, particularly highlighting that as firefighters battled wild fires over the summer, Schank and Firefighter Ministry were on hand to haul food and water out to the scenes to help. The organization has also provided aid, not only in the Scottsbluff and Gering area, but for persons impacted by fire from as far away as North Platte and into Wyoming.
Firefighter Ministry recently became a nonprofit under the umbrella of the Oregon Trail Foundation. Donations to the Firefighter Ministry for its mission can be sent to P.O. Box 531, Scottsbluff, NE 69363-0531. People can also reach out to Schank at 308-631-9674