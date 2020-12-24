Effort results in donation to Firefighter Ministry

“It was exactly what we were looking for, I told him,” she said.

With that, Kochenower and Bentley set out to gather donations. They gathered a number of donations, in addition to the I.O.O.F. and Reganis to help fund the purchase of the vehicle: Hod Kosman, Star-Herald, Janet Bentley, First State Bank, Panhandle Coop, Russel’s Excavation and Construction and Farmers Alliance Insurance. The donation covered the costs of registration and a donation for fuel for the vehicle.

“It is exciting and amazing to have this vehicle to go to fires and events,” Schank said. “it has definitely made the year great."

Kochenower credited God with guiding him to put together the donation so quickly.

“He got the ball rolling,” he said. “He put the wind in my sails.”

Kochenower praised the work of Schank and Firefighter Ministry, particularly highlighting that as firefighters battled wild fires over the summer, Schank and Firefighter Ministry were on hand to haul food and water out to the scenes to help. The organization has also provided aid, not only in the Scottsbluff and Gering area, but for persons impacted by fire from as far away as North Platte and into Wyoming.

Firefighter Ministry recently became a nonprofit under the umbrella of the Oregon Trail Foundation. Donations to the Firefighter Ministry for its mission can be sent to P.O. Box 531, Scottsbluff, NE 69363-0531. People can also reach out to Schank at 308-631-9674

