Eight schools collect 12,100 pounds of canned foods for local charities

Results are in from Riverstone Bank’s annual Gift of Love canned food drive, with Roosevelt Elementary School leading the pack after collecting 3,460 pounds of canned foods. The eight participating schools collected a combined total of 12,100 pounds.

By collecting the most food–measured by weight–Roosevelt has earned a private movie screening at the Midwest Theater, which will take place on Dec. 15.

Roosevelt Elementary School principal Frances Burkhalter said that the school’s HAL program and student council took responsibility for the food drive, and that their ongoing efforts to help the students visualize the collection process made a big impact.

“They made charts that they updated daily showing how many items each classroom had,” said Burkhalter.

Roosevelt also chose to store their collected cans in the hallway rather than in a room, allowing students to watch the stacks grow and build enthusiasm for the food drive. The school also held their own internal competition to incentivize participation, which was judged by number of items rather than weight.

“The class that brought the most items got a donut and a juice party, and the second place class got a free recess,” said Burkhalter.

The prizes certainly played a part in motivating the students, but Burkhalter said that they were also enthusiastic about giving back to their community.

“We try to help kiddos understand that it’s important to give back, especially during this time of year,” said Burkhalter. “We reminded them of what a big impact this has on our community, to give food to those who are hungry, and I think the kids felt really good about that.”

Burkhalter issued thanks to everyone involved in the Gift of Love campaign, including the families and community members that made contributions through Roosevelt and those who made the coveted movie prize possible.

The seven other schools also put up impressive totals. Lincoln Heights Elementary collected 2,000 pounds, Lincoln Elementary collected 1,900 pounds, Longfellow Elementary collected 1,680 pounds, Gering Junior High School collected 1,020 pounds, Westmoor Elementary collected 880 pounds, Northfield Elementary collected 680 pounds, and Geil Elementary collected 480 pounds.

The imperishable foods collected by the schools were distributed to five local food instability programs: Valley Christian Neighbors in Need Holiday Baskets, First Baptist Church, Chuck Wagon Church, Our Lady of Guadalupe, and Potter’s Wheel Ministries.