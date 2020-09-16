Eighth COVID-19 death reported in Scotts Bluff County

An elderly Scotts Bluff County woman has died of COVID-19, health officials released Thursday. The woman's death is the eighth COVID-related death in the Panhandle.

The woman is in her 90s and had underlying health conditions.

“We express our sincerest condolences to her family and must remain diligent with increased precautions to protect our most vulnerable community members,” Paulette Schnell, Scotts Bluff County Health Department director, said. Schnell has shared condolences each time a death has been announced.

It is the second death reported within a two-week time period.

Also, the first COVID case in Grant County has also been confirmed. Grant County was the only county that had not yet had a COVID-19 case since Panhandle Public Health District began reporting cases in March.

Officials continue to remind people to follow precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, including wearing a mask when possible, staying at least six feet from others, monitoring for symptoms and staying home when feeling ill or in a vulnerable population.

Officials are reporting cases twice a week during briefings. The next briefing will be held on Thursday, 2 p.m. PPHD's dashboard on its website, pphd.org, is updated daily by 4:30 p.m.

