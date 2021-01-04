Elderly move into priority category for vaccination

Senior citizens, ages 75 and older, have now moved into the priority category for the COVID-19 vaccination, though Panhandle officials expect it will take several weeks to work through the current phase.
Panhandle Public Health District outlined that the Panhandle has moved into phase IB, nearing completion of vaccinations in the Phase IA category of health care personnel and residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Most long-term health care facilities are participating in a federal program to ensure vaccination of residents and staff in those facilities.
“We were happy to see a lot of them (vaccinations) occurring in the last week,” Tabi Prochazka, deputy director of PPHD, said.
Some first responders and teachers in the Panhandle did receive vaccinations last week, before state officials issued guidance to place preference for those in the 75 and older category.
“It could be several weeks, but we will put them on the list (to notify them) when the vaccine is available in their community,” Prochazka said.
According to information sent out by Scotts Bluff County Health, vaccinations are occurring in waves, based on the phases.
“It is a day by day thing,” PPHD director Kim Engel said, explaining that the methods used at hospitals and clinics will depend on the target population and even the weather, with some of the clinics being drive-thru clinics or walk-in.
She said that 4,200 vaccinations were sent to the Panhandle two weeks ago, but that the last two times the state sent out allotments, the Panhandle did not receive additional vaccines. Second doses will be sent out when they are needed, which is spaced 28 days from the first vaccination for those receiving the Moderna vaccination. Most health care providers in the Panhandle will be providing the Moderna vaccination due to less stringent storage requirements.
It will likely take several weeks before the Panhandle has completed Phase IB of vaccinations, Engel said. PPHD is expecting to work its way through Phase IB, beginning with the those 75 & older, until mid-March.
“I know across the state and nationally, people are wondering when will I be vaccinated, where can I get vaccinated,” she said. “...When it is time for your group, more information will come out. We are trying to do it in a way that is not confusing for everybody and not to overrun very limited numbers of vaccines right now,” she said.
Elderly residents interested in receiving the vaccination are asked to call PPHD, 308-262-5764, or to sign up online, https://tinyurl.com/cpxzr5d. The link is also available on pphd.org. Family members are urged to assist elderly family members to sign up for the vaccination if needed. People can also call the Scotts Bluff County Health Department at 308-436-6636. The registration will put you on a waiting list and you will be contacted in the next few weeks when more vaccines are available.
Since the start of the pandemic, elderly people have been among the most vulnerable to the coronavirus and suffering serious effects resulting in hospitalization or even death.
In the Panhandle, the majority of the 120 deaths that have been confirmed as COVID-19-related have been among the elderly. Fifty-six percent of deaths have been among persons 80 and older and 22.5% of deaths have been among those between age 70 and 80. In fact, on Monday, officials announced six more deaths had been confirmed: a Cheyenne County woman in her 70s; a Cheyenne County man in his 70s; a Garden County man in his 80s; a Kimball County man in his 70s; a Morrill County woman in her 80s; and a Sheridan County woman in her 80s. Twenty-seven deaths remain pending verification, placing the total of probable COVID-19-related deaths at 147.
During Monday’s briefing, officials announced that 213 new cases of COVID-19 have been announced, with 17 of those cases involving youth under the age 17. In the last 14 days, officials report there have been 382 cases. The positivity rate continues to decrease, with last week’s positivity rate at 27.9%, down from 34.7%, the week before. However, the positivity rate continues to be higher than it was in September and early October, when the Panhandle began to see a surge in cases. The Panhandle saw its highest positivity rate the week of Nov. 1, reaching 64.4%.
National health officials have estimated a good positivity rate to be around 5%, citing positivity rate is an indicator of the actual cases in the Panhandle, as not all persons who contract COVID will get tested. In November, Dr. Gary Anthone, state medical officer, talked about positivity rates and said that some health officials theorize that multiplying the positivity rate by 3% to 5% is believed to be an indicator of the actual prevalence of COVID-19 in a community.
The risk level climbed slightly, though it does remain in the high risk category. However, two counties, Sioux and Garden, have moved into the severe risk level and several communities have also: Gordon/Rushville, Harrison, Morrill, Bridgeport and Oshkosh.
“Please be careful, take the precautions, wear a mask, wash your hands and avoid the three C’s,” Engel said.