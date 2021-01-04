Elderly move into priority category for vaccination

She said that 4,200 vaccinations were sent to the Panhandle two weeks ago, but that the last two times the state sent out allotments, the Panhandle did not receive additional vaccines. Second doses will be sent out when they are needed, which is spaced 28 days from the first vaccination for those receiving the Moderna vaccination. Most health care providers in the Panhandle will be providing the Moderna vaccination due to less stringent storage requirements.

It will likely take several weeks before the Panhandle has completed Phase IB of vaccinations, Engel said. PPHD is expecting to work its way through Phase IB, beginning with the those 75 & older, until mid-March.

“I know across the state and nationally, people are wondering when will I be vaccinated, where can I get vaccinated,” she said. “...When it is time for your group, more information will come out. We are trying to do it in a way that is not confusing for everybody and not to overrun very limited numbers of vaccines right now,” she said.