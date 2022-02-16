Election filings coming in, deadline passes for incumbents

The 2022 elections are heating up with nearly three months to go before the primaries. There are currently 54 people running for various positions across Scotts Bluff County.
The incumbent filing deadline passed on Feb. 15, so any current elected official who has not yet filed to run for re-election is ineligible to do so. Scotts Bluff County Clerk Kelly Sides said this applies for all positions, not just incumbents running for the same seat.
Notably, Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman did not file for re-election. Running for Kaufman’s seat is city council member Ben Backus, who is currently unopposed.
“I’m a believer of two terms,” Kaufman told the Star-Herald. “I typically serve two terms on local organizations. I think it’s time to relinquish that and let others lead ... you kind of know when it’s time, you could say.”
Kaufman thanked his family, employer and colleagues and said he’d be able to spend more time with his family as well as focus on additional opportunities on the horizon.
Dan Smith, one of Gering’s Ward I council members, also did not file for re-election. Anthony Mason, the director of the Riverside Discovery Center, and former council member Rebecca Shields are both running for the Ward I position.
Many incumbent officials have no official challengers as of yet. These include sheriff Mark Overman, county assessor Angela Dillman and county attorney David Eubanks. Brian Copsey from the Gering school board, and Mark Lang from the Scottsbluff school board, are the only ones running for those races. No other incumbents or challengers have filed.
However, the non-incumbent filing deadline is not until March 1. Just because some races have few people in the running doesn’t mean more people won’t apply in the next two weeks.
A few races are more crowded, such as the battle for Scottsbluff’s city council seats. Three seats are up for election and there are currently six candidates chasing them, including current incumbents Nathan Green, Selina Lerma and current mayor Jeanne McKerrigan. Their challengers include Eugene Batt, Chris Miller and Betsy Vidlak.
At least two of the three county commissioner seats up for grabs will also have contested races. District 1 commissioner Mark Reichert, who bested a challenger by just six votes in 2018, is being challenged by Michael Blue. Jessica Lauglin is running against District 5 incumbent Mark Harris, who is seeking his second term after unseating an incumbent four years ago.
In the District 3 commissioner’s race, first-term incumbent Charlie Knapper is so far unopposed.
In Mitchell, mayor Brian Taylor is being challenged by Paul Murrell, who also ran against him in the primaries four years ago. The Register of Deeds position is another one with two current candidates. Incumbent Jean Bauer is being challenged by Angie Hernandez of Gering.
Keep watch for continuing primary coverage in the Star-Herald print edition and online.