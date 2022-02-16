Election filings coming in, deadline passes for incumbents

The 2022 elections are heating up with nearly three months to go before the primaries. There are currently 54 people running for various positions across Scotts Bluff County.

The incumbent filing deadline passed on Feb. 15, so any current elected official who has not yet filed to run for re-election is ineligible to do so. Scotts Bluff County Clerk Kelly Sides said this applies for all positions, not just incumbents running for the same seat.

Notably, Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman did not file for re-election. Running for Kaufman’s seat is city council member Ben Backus, who is currently unopposed.

“I’m a believer of two terms,” Kaufman told the Star-Herald. “I typically serve two terms on local organizations. I think it’s time to relinquish that and let others lead ... you kind of know when it’s time, you could say.”

Kaufman thanked his family, employer and colleagues and said he’d be able to spend more time with his family as well as focus on additional opportunities on the horizon.

