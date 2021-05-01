Electric Department offers cash incentive for cooling system tune-up

KIMBALL - With spring weather and warmer temperatures here, City of Kimball Electric Department, in partnership with its wholesale electric power supplier, the Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska, is providing a cash incentive for getting a cooling system tune up for residential homes. The program provides a $30 cash incentive to residential homeowners who have their cooling system tuned up by a HVAC contractor, regardless of what type or age of cooling system (air conditioner or air/water source heat pump). The program is one of four energy efficiency programs offered through City of Kimball Electric Department in partnership with the Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska. Each program provides cash incentives for homeowners for making energy efficient upgrades.