Electric Department offers cash incentive for cooling system tune-up

KIMBALL - With spring weather and warmer temperatures here, City of Kimball Electric Department, in partnership with its wholesale electric power supplier, the Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska, is providing a cash incentive for getting a cooling system tune up for residential homes. The program provides a $30 cash incentive to residential homeowners who have their cooling system tuned up by a HVAC contractor, regardless of what type or age of cooling system (air conditioner or air/water source heat pump). The program is one of four energy efficiency programs offered through City of Kimball Electric Department in partnership with the Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska. Each program provides cash incentives for homeowners for making energy efficient upgrades.
The other three programs include: Smart Thermostat Program provides a cash incentive of up to $100 paid directly to residential customers to help cover the cost of installing a qualifying smart thermostat.
Commercial LED Lighting Program provides cash incentives paid directly to commercial customers to help cover the cost of lighting upgrades and replacements.
The Attic Insulation Program provides cash incentives of $0.15/per square foot with a maximum incentive of $300 per existing residential dwelling for attic insulation.
All four programs are available to customers of City of Kimball Electric Department.
For more information on each program, contact City of Kimball Electric Department or go to https://www.nmppenergy.org/mean/energy-efficiency to download program guidelines and application forms.