Elite runners among those competing in 10th annual Monument Marathon

When the starting pistol goes off at the start of the Monument Marathon, three elite runners from Kenya will be seeking to finish on top — Alex Ekesa, Lawrence Kipkoech and Joan Massah.
Though Ekesa and Kipkoech are competing in different events — Ekesa in the marathon and Kipkoech in the half — they have strong ties together.
“He used to be my neighbor back home (in Eldoret, Kenya),” Kipkoech said. “Alex is the one who helped me email the race director.”
Ekesa just happened to come by the Monument Marathon almost by fate.
“I found out about the Monument Marathon through a Google search,” Ekesa said. “I don’t have a sponsor or agent, so I do it by myself. I find races by searching online. Once I find a marathon I would like to run in, I write the organizers an email for their help and support.”
Ekesa has quite a bit of experience running marathons having run in more than seven marathons and many half marathons, 10Ks and 5Ks, he said. Ekesa said all of the marathons he has ran in pushes him to improve every time he runs.
“I have no specific marathon that I will point out to be my best,” he said. “All of the marathons I have taken part in has been a stepping stone to the other.”
Kipkoech, though, said this will be his first time running competitively since March 2019 at Campbell University in Blues Creek, North Carolina, where he was a cross country star.
“When I graduated (from Campbell University), I wanted to gradually (build up to running marathons). I didn’t want to train for that right away after college. (Running marathons) is a goal of mine. Eventually, that’s what I want to do.”
All three elite runners hail from Kenya where running is to them what football and basketball is to Americans, Kipkoech said.
“It’s our lifestyle. I used to run to school and back,” he said. “(Running is popular) especially with people from my tribe. It’s also a tribe thing. We have 44 tribes in Kenya. Not all of the tribes run.”
Kipkoech was inspired to start running at an early age, he said.
“My dad used to run. That’s how I got interested in running. I come from a big running family,” he said. “I started running when I was about 13. I was playing other sports when I was younger because the school where I went didn’t really like track that much.”
Ekesa said he started running because of the health benefits.
“I started to run because I wanted to experience the physical, mental and emotional benefits that come from the sport,” he said. “Above all, it’s because running is a part of me and who I am.”
Ekesa said he likes to push himself to run as well as he can and, hopefully, end up on top.
“The challenge of running a marathon is highly stimulating for me, providing me with an opportunity to test my physical and psychological abilities. Feelings of deep personal awareness and positive self-perception is also motivating and, of course, the rewards that come with being on the top in the podium,” Ekesa said.
Ekesa and Kipkoech said they are looking forward to the challenges of running in the Monument Marathon.
“These marathons require a tremendous amount of work,” Ekesa said. “Even with six days a week of training, runners still can get hurt and I’m no exception. Running a marathon is really a long haul and struggling is part of the game and makes it interesting. I enjoy it.”
Kipkoech said he is happy to end his long layoff from running.
“I’m looking forward to the race on Saturday,” he said. “I’m excited to be back running again.”
To prepare for the marathon, Kipkoech said they have been putting in a lot of miles. They are arriving on Friday, where they hope to see a little bit of what race conditions will be like.
“We will maybe run a six-mile run,” he said. “We will drink lots of water.”
For more about the Monument Marathon, visit monumentmarathon.com.