Elite runners among those competing in 10th annual Monument Marathon

When the starting pistol goes off at the start of the Monument Marathon, three elite runners from Kenya will be seeking to finish on top — Alex Ekesa, Lawrence Kipkoech and Joan Massah.

Though Ekesa and Kipkoech are competing in different events — Ekesa in the marathon and Kipkoech in the half — they have strong ties together.

“He used to be my neighbor back home (in Eldoret, Kenya),” Kipkoech said. “Alex is the one who helped me email the race director.”

Ekesa just happened to come by the Monument Marathon almost by fate.

“I found out about the Monument Marathon through a Google search,” Ekesa said. “I don’t have a sponsor or agent, so I do it by myself. I find races by searching online. Once I find a marathon I would like to run in, I write the organizers an email for their help and support.”

Ekesa has quite a bit of experience running marathons having run in more than seven marathons and many half marathons, 10Ks and 5Ks, he said. Ekesa said all of the marathons he has ran in pushes him to improve every time he runs.

“I have no specific marathon that I will point out to be my best,” he said. “All of the marathons I have taken part in has been a stepping stone to the other.”