Emergency responders find way to celebrate when they have to work on holidays

For the last four years, Scottsbluff firefighter Jesse Lauruhn has worked the Christmas holiday.
This year, Lauruhn and fellow firefighters Cody Scott and Tyrell Gill, all members of the “A” shift, will be able to join their families after ending their 24-hour shift at 7 a.m. on Christmas Day. If they are fortunate, they’ll make it just in time to join their young children as they open presents from Santa.
Emergencies don’t stop for the holidays, with those in public safety careers like firefighters, paramedics, police and dispatchers, on hand.
Each of the three firefighters say that navigating the Christmas holiday has been easier because they have young children.
Lauruhn, who has two children ages 6 and 8, remembers the first Christmas that he worked on the department as being an adjustment.
“We had to push things, with the kids having to wait to get presents until I got home. We had to explain to them why and it was kind of difficult.”
Of course, little ones — and maybe just the young at heart — in many families have the expectation of opening presents first thing when one gets up in the morning on Christmas Day. Scott, who has a 2-year-old child, said he has been fortunate not to have those worries yet. He and his wife family’s already adapted to scheduling celebrations as family members were able to get together.
Gill, who has been on the department three years, has three children, Gill and his wife will celebrate a “first Christmas” this year, with one of the three children being just four months old. However, he said, most years, the children open Santa’s presents first thing, whether he is there or not. With usually the eve or the day of Christmas off, the family will just coordinate around his shifts to open presents or spend time with his wife’s family. His own family plans their large celebration during the Thanksgiving holiday.
“My children are young enough that right now, it doesn’t matter (when presents are opened),” Gill said. “As they get older, it may matter more. We just work around it.”
Last year, the Scottsbluff Fire Department changed its shift structure, which meant a change in some plans for firefighters. The department has three shifts and firefighters rotate shifts. Each shift works 24 hours on, 24 hours off, and then has four days off. Previously, the firefighters worked in shifts of 48 hours on and then 96 hours off and staggered to ensure firefighters could have time to spend with their families. Gill said the 24-hour shift ensures you won’t work a lot of holidays, but he, Scott and Lauruhn admit that they are looking forward to being off for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day next year.
With the change in shifts in December of last year, Lauruhn said, a fellow firefighter worked an extra hour to allow him some extra time to watch his children open presents.
“That was really cool,” he said of firefighter Chris Gabis volunteering to work additional time. “He understands the importance of that for those of us that have kids. It is nice having people around like that who support each other.”
At the department, it’s a normal working day, and, of course, there can be tragic events that can unfold on the holidays. Tragedies, such as deaths can be emotional, but especially so during the holidays.
For those firefighters working, their families will gather for at least a couple of hours on the holiday at the department. Usually, Lauruhn said, they’ll come together, with everyone contributing to have a dinner.
“It makes it easier for us,” Lauruhn said. “Everybody else is off, the rest of the workforce in the community, so sometimes, it can make it difficult, like ‘Oh, man, I wish I were at home with family’ if it is one of the big holidays or at the lake if it’s a summer holiday. Having that ability to bring them down for a couple of hours makes it better.”
“This is our second family too,” Gill said of the department. “It makes it more enjoyable.”
At this point in the pandemic, Laurehn said, firefighters have their routine down, a change from the first months of the pandemic, around Easter.
“It is not as nerve-wracking as it was in the beginning,” he said.
Gill agreed, saying it’s made things a little tougher and they are looking forward to the end of the pandemic, but they have found a new normal.
“When things were unknown, things were changing every couple hours here as far as how we were going to handle things. I think that things were more stressful on our side because we didn’t know how to handle the situation. Now it has become more routine.”
Of course, working a firefighting job can mean adjustments for the family as well. This year, Scott said, most school programs were virtual, so firefighters got to enjoy those. However, in a traditional year, those can also be missed activities.
Fortunately, each of the three men said that their families are appreciative of their service.
“Everyone’s family is pretty good about that overall,” Scott said. “They understand there is a greater purpose to our service, whether it is holidays or non-holidays.”
Morrill County Emergency Services Paramedic Michelle Bruner has been working for 10 1/2 years with the department and worked for 16 years. Like the Scottsbluff firefighters, she said, it’s become routine to work the holidays.
“It’s typically standard practices,” she said. “If it comes in your rotation, you’re going to be working a holiday, a birthday or some other special occasion. For the most part, everyone is going to do it.”
With teen-aged and adult children, Bruner said that it’s become a part of the family’s life. She said that plans will depend on arrangements made among her and her husband and the other parents in the stepfamily. Her husband is also a shift worker, “so I’m not sure our children know any differently,” she said, though she admits that the first few years of navigating joint families took some time to figure out.
“One thing that is hard is when celebrations occur and family members don’t take into account your schedule,” she said, saying that she has been sad to miss important occasions like a relative’s birthday celebration.
For the holidays, she said, she and her husband try to celebrate on the days that are closest to the holiday and come together as a family. This year, she said, was hard to schedule time with her husband also working, so they’ll squeeze in a half-day celebration.
“With teenagers to adults, it is nice because they can be relied on to help with the holiday celebrations, if you give them clear directions to follow.”
She said she has one son who likes to cook, so last year, he prepared beef wellington for the holiday meal.
“It (working celebrations) is one of the things that come with the job,” she said. “But as my children will say, it is not the specific day that matters, but being together.”