Emergency responders find way to celebrate when they have to work on holidays

With teen-aged and adult children, Bruner said that it’s become a part of the family’s life. She said that plans will depend on arrangements made among her and her husband and the other parents in the stepfamily. Her husband is also a shift worker, “so I’m not sure our children know any differently,” she said, though she admits that the first few years of navigating joint families took some time to figure out.

“One thing that is hard is when celebrations occur and family members don’t take into account your schedule,” she said, saying that she has been sad to miss important occasions like a relative’s birthday celebration.

For the holidays, she said, she and her husband try to celebrate on the days that are closest to the holiday and come together as a family. This year, she said, was hard to schedule time with her husband also working, so they’ll squeeze in a half-day celebration.

“With teenagers to adults, it is nice because they can be relied on to help with the holiday celebrations, if you give them clear directions to follow.”

She said she has one son who likes to cook, so last year, he prepared beef wellington for the holiday meal.