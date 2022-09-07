Emporium Express location opens in downtown Gering

lexandria Schluter and her parents, Ron and Sara, have expanded their business offerings south of the North Platte River with the opening of The Emporium Express Bean and Bottle at 1650 Tenth St. in Gering.

The coffee and tea store opened on Sept. 5. Alexandria Schluter, chief operating officer of Schluter Eats Inc., runs the company’s existing coffee shops.

The Emporium Express has two locations in Scottsbluff as well as a food truck to bring to events.

Alexandria Schluter said the company’s current venues are often frequented by customers from Gering, so a location there was in demand.

“We had a lot of community outreach and questioning about when (we’re) moving south of the river, and we kept our eyes open for ages. We finally found this building and thought to take a look at it,” she said. “There’s a lot of potential here … and it’s so centrally located.”

The building used to be a drive-thru bank, but renovations have transformed it into a dining space decked out in the Emporium Express’ green-and-grey color scheme.

“It’s funny because when we first bought the building, people said ‘How are you ever going to turn this into a coffee shop? I just don’t see it,’” Ron Schluter said. “Now that it’s a coffee shop, people say, ‘Well I just don’t know how it ever could’ve been a drive-thru. It just doesn’t look like it.’”

Work on the Bean and Bottle is still ongoing. In the spring, the family aims to renovate the exterior and create more of a patio area outside.

Alexandria Schluter said the dedication of Emporium Express employees played a vital role in getting the new location off the ground. The company expanded with 12 new hires specifically for the Bean and Bottle.

“It takes an army, but we have a really good one,” she said. “We really care about our employees and in return we’ve had amazing people come work for us and stay.”

The name, Bean and Bottle, reflects the two main types of items the family aims to sell there: coffee and wine. The Schluters want to sell exclusively European wines which customers may not have tried before.

“We don’t want to do what anybody else is doing,” Alexandria Schluter said. “Everybody here does what they do and they do it really well. We want to introduce something new.”

The staple food served at the establishment will be charcuterie boards with meat, cheese and fruit. Different size options will lend themselves to different sizes of parties, whether the diners are by themselves, on a date, or with a group of friends.

“It’s going to be very snacky style … it’s one of my favorite ways to eat,” Alexandria Schluter said.

The Bean and Bottle will also feature lunch boxes of individual boards for customers on the go.

Both the wine and charcuterie boards are temporarily on hold until the business’ official liquor license paperwork arrives. The Bean and Bottle’s liquor license has been approved, but the paperwork is due to arrive in the coming weeks.

Therefore, the Schluters don’t plan to start selling wine and snacks until October. In the meantime, and even afterward, the coffee shop will still be open.

Ron Schluter said he had already been approached by groups looking to host events at the Bean and Bottle. Alexandria Schluter said the store would be a good gathering space for the likes of cocktail parties, book clubs and bunco card game groups.

She said the Bean and Bottle will also host monthly winter activities, “because there are a lot of activities in the summer in the valley but in the winter everyone kind of hibernates.” Some of these include paint and sip nights or black and white movie screenings.

The family aims to install a high-top table with charging stations for people to work at while they dine. They also plan to supplant the décor with new paintings.

Much of the art currently inside consists of a large chalk mural of various Platte Valley landmarks above the cash registers. It was created by Gering High School senior Teagan Sell.

“I’d been in New York in a bagel shop and they had a chalk mural with all those iconic New York images: the Brooklyn Bridge, the Empire State Building. I was like, ‘We have iconic images in the valley,’” Sara Schluter said.

Also in the mural are hidden images of the company mascot: family dog, Tutti, the pug. Alexandria Schluter said the mural will likely be changed every six months or so to help keep the interior fresh.