Empty shelves filled: Utility companies unite to support Skipper's Cupboard

On Monday, workers from three utility companies came together to present a massive donation to a local charity.

Workers from Tri-State Generation and Transmission, Roosevelt Public Power District, and Chimney Rock Public Power District pulled up to Skipper’s Cupboard in Gering with well over a thousand pounds of dog and cat food, filling bare shelves to capacity in mere minutes.

According to Skipper’s Cupboard co-director Steve Morgheim, the timing of the donation could not have been better. The non-profit delivers around 1,500 pounds of pet food every month, but due to supply chain issues and generally difficult economic times, he and his partner, Becky, have been forced to spread what they have thinner than they would like.

“We’ve had to ration a little more,” said Morgheim. “Maybe instead of one person getting 30 pounds, we give three people ten.”

Part of the trouble is rising costs. When Steve and Becky started Skipper’s Cupboard 13 years ago, he estimated the average cost of dog food at 65 cents per pound.

“Now it’s up over a buck and (a) quarter,” he said. “It’s gone up a lot.”

Morgheim was overjoyed when he got a call from Tri-State asking about making a donation. Last year, the company brought in over 500 pounds of food, a number they easily surpassed by combining forces with Roosevelt and Chimney Rock public power districts.

Morgheim said that although the utility companies and animal charity seemed like a strange pair, their partnership was founded on a shared love for animals.

“Most of these guys are outdoorsmen or hunters or have dogs,” said Morgheim. “It’s kind of a nice fit.”

Representatives from all three companies made quick work of the unloading, and soon the barren shelves were overflowing. Amid the joy of this year’s donation, the utility workers were already looking forward to doing even more in 2023.

“They’re already talking about next year maybe making it a competition between them and getting more people involved,” said Morgheim.

Skipper’s Cupboard connects pet owners in need with all sorts of supplies including shelters, blankets, bowls, and collars, but Morgheim said that during the winter months, food is the most pressing need.

Anyone interested in making donations to Skipper’s Cupboard can do so at http://www.skipperscupboard.org.