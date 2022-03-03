 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Encanto screened at Midwest Theater this weekend

  • 0

SCOTTSBLUFF - Disney’s Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee “Encanto” will light up the screen this weekend, March 4-6 at the Historic Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff with matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

The film is rated PG and has a run time of 1 hour, 42 minutes. Showtimes are Friday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 5 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 6 at 1:30 p.m.

Encanto was named the Golden Globe winner for best animated picture and was an Oscar nominee for best animated film, best achievement in music – original score and song.

The film features the Madrigals, who are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Columbia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift – every child except Mirabel. However, she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger.

Tickets are $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members who present their membership cards. Non-member tickets are $7 per person.

People are also reading…

Masks are recommended and if you are feeling sick, we request that you stay home.

All proceeds go to the Friends of Midwest Theater. Friends of the Midwest Theater is a 501C3 non-profit organization.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

11th annual Polar Plunge raises $14,000

11th annual Polar Plunge raises $14,000

It was 22 degrees outside and a toasty 31 degrees in the shallows of the North Platte River as 87 participants took a dive to raise money for Nebraska Special Olympics.

Emporium Express moves in

Emporium Express moves in

After months of discussion, the decision was unanimous: the former U.S. Bank ‘motor bank’ at 1650 Tenth St. in Gering will become the third Em…

Watch Now: Related Video

The Queen shows her support for Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News