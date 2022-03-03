Encanto screened at Midwest Theater this weekend

SCOTTSBLUFF - Disney’s Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee “Encanto” will light up the screen this weekend, March 4-6 at the Historic Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff with matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

The film is rated PG and has a run time of 1 hour, 42 minutes. Showtimes are Friday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 5 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 6 at 1:30 p.m.

Encanto was named the Golden Globe winner for best animated picture and was an Oscar nominee for best animated film, best achievement in music – original score and song.

The film features the Madrigals, who are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Columbia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift – every child except Mirabel. However, she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger.

Tickets are $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members who present their membership cards. Non-member tickets are $7 per person.

Masks are recommended and if you are feeling sick, we request that you stay home.

All proceeds go to the Friends of Midwest Theater. Friends of the Midwest Theater is a 501C3 non-profit organization.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form