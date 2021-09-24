Encouraging individuals in recovery

Nebraska Strong partnered with Region One Behavioral Health Authority to raise awareness about National Recovery Month. Nebraska Strong members went out into the community through the month of September putting up purple pinwheels at various businesses and organizations. "Purple is what was established as the color in recognition of recovery, many, many years ago. So this lovely group of people decided that pinwheels would be a great eye stopper for here to go, what are those four," Michelle Fries, office manager and disaster coordinator for Region One BHA, said. The pinwheels are meant to represent to those in recovery from addiction or other mental health conditions that they have people and organizations in their corner such as Region One BHA’s providers, which include Box Butte General Hospital, CAPWN, CrossRoads Resources, Human Services, Inc., Cirrus House, Karuna Counseling, Regional West Medical Center, Pathways to Wellness, NEPSAC, Mental Health Alliance and Western Community Health Resources. “Because of COVID … we're seeing substantially increased levels of stress and anxiety,” Nebraska Strong representative Don Lease said. “The need is certainly there.” Nebraska Strong Recovery Project has been extended through December 2021. To connect with a Nebraska Strong representative, call the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline at 1-800-464-0258. For more information about Region One BHA, call 308-635-3173 or visit https://region1bhs.socs.net/.