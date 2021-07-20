End of TestNebraska means significant decline in free testing options for COVID-19

Asked if she was concerned about the lack of free testing available, Engel said that she was. “Overall, I’m more concerned about just the total picture of what’s happening with the changes, how the data is being recorded and the ending of the emergency declaration,” she said. “I worry that people will think we really are over this and it’s behind us. And, I wish that were true.”

Due to low vaccination rates in the Panhandle, Engel said there is concern that the Panhandle may be susceptible to another increase in COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, the Panhandle reported 32% of the population had been vaccinated. The highest rates of vaccination on the county level are in Banner and Garden counties, both reporting 37% vaccination rate.

Starting in mid-May, PPHD reported case numbers of 20 or less, but has seen those case numbers doubling in July. Beginning with the first week of July, Panhandle has seen an increase in cases. Panhandle Public Health District reported 51 current cases of COVID-19, and its positivity rate last week reached 21.7%.

Last week, PPHD reported 47 cases of COVID-19 had occurred.

Jessica Davies, assistant health director, said rising case levels have generated some questions about variants circulating in the Panhandle.