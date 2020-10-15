 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Endangered Missing Advisory for Lincoln woman
0 comments

Endangered Missing Advisory for Lincoln woman

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Judy Foley.

The Lincoln Police Department is attempting to locate Judy Foley, a 68-year-old white female. She is 5'8", 240 pounds with blue eyes and short gray hair. She was wearing a light gray sweatshirt and stonewashed jeans She was last seen in Lincoln at 2pm on 10-14-20 and may be driving a Silver 2006 GMC Envoy SUV NE ULY231. Foley has Alzheimer's and may have driven to Bennet Martin Library in downtown Lincoln. If observed call 911 or Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000.

A photo was not yet available.

This advisory is for the following State Patrol Troop Areas: Troop A, Troop B, Troop C, Troop D, Troop E, Troop H

For more information visit our website at http://nsp.ne.gov/ema

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News