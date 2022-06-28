Engaging with Chadron's history: Fur Trade Days returns July 7-10 with traditional events

The streets of Chadron will be bustling with people during the 46th annual Fur Trade Days festivities July 7-10.

This year’s event will feature traditional fur trade events like the buffalo chip toss, the fur traders market and the Buckskinner’s Camp as well as some newer events like the Friday Family Fun and Puppy Parade.

Events begin Thursday, July 7, with the Buckskinner’s primitive camp open all day.

The Buckskinner’s Camp is hosted by the Bordeaux Creek Fur Trade and Muzzleloading Association’s Rendezvous, located 3.5 miles east and 8 miles south of Chadron, near 378 Bordeaux Road. Signs are posted along the way and for the turnoff.

“The Buckskinner’s camp is a primitive camp set up way out in the country by Bordeaux Creek,” Miles Bannan, vice president of Fur Trade Days Inc., said. “These are folks who love historical reenactment and wear historically accurate regalia. It’s a fun way to look at the history of fur trade.”

While the primitive camp will be open to the public July 7-13, the best time to catch the major activities are on Friday, July 8 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be muzzle loading shoots, tomahawk and knife throwing contests and archery. There will also be vendors selling period items like fur, handicrafts and bead work.

“The rendezvous, the parade of flags and the cemetery tour — that’s what brings the historical connection to Fur Trade Days,” Bannan said.

Thursday wraps up with the weekly Bands on Bordeaux from 6-9 p.m. on First Street in Chadron and a special performance by Alexa Winston from 9 p.m. to midnight in the downtown plaza, located on Second and Main streets.

Friday activities are centered on families. Bannan said the Family Friday at the courthouse started last year in an effort to have events younger children can enjoy. The first event starts at 10 a.m. with the second annual chess tournament at the Chadron Public Library. Kids can head outside of the library after the chess tournament for a sidewalk chalk contest at noon.

The Black Hills Raptor Center will set up on the Dawes County Courthouse Lawn at 12:30 p.m.

“They bring their birds of prey and show them off,” Bannan said.

The band, The String Beans, will perform family friendly music starting at 2 p.m. on the courthouse lawn.

“It’s a super fun show for kids, especially little kids to listen to music and play around and dance,” he said. “There will also be a business called Teddy Bear Mobile. This is a business that follows The String Beans. Children can stuff a teddy bear and choose outfits.”

Friday evening activities begin with the Trader’s Market opening at 4 p.m. on the courthouse lawn. There is also a historic walk of Chadron Avenue and Second Street planned at 4 p.m. The public can meet at Chadron Public Library.

Mac’s Carnival opens from 5 p.m. to midnight on East Second and Bordeaux street and will be open Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

The Nebraska National Guard 43rd Army Band will perform at the Dawes County Courthouse Gazebo at 7 p.m. The concert will include approximately 90 minutes of music featuring patriotic selections, marches and popular music performed by the 37-member band. The concert is free and open to the public.

Artist Brianna Helbling will perform Friday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. in downtown Chadron on Second Street and Chadron Avenue. The live music is a newer event added at Fur Trade Days, which continues to draw large crowds.

“We’ll have thousands of people downtown,” Bannan said. “We started doing that in 2018 whereas before there was live music everywhere downtown.”

With a downtown revitalization project underway, the Fur Trade Days board wanted to highlight the outdoor space and decided to have an organized concert. Patrons are ID’d before entering a gated area downtown with access to alcoholic drinks that can be taken outside where the public can enjoy live music and a fireworks show.

During intermission, the public can enjoy a fireworks show at 10 p.m. Fireworks will be visible from downtown, along East First Street, from the carnival and from the Roger Easton Soccer Fields.

“We have a big fireworks display sponsored by the local airline, Southern Airways Express,” he said. “That has been so cool to have because we’ve never had a professional fireworks display as a regular thing here.”

City firefighters will be lighting off 3-inch to 3.5-inch mortars, with the show expected to last about 15 minutes.

Saturday activities begin at the Chadron State College Nelson Physical Activity Center with the Rotary Colter Run. Participants can complete a 2-mile, 5K or 10K loop. Registration is available in-person from 6:30-7:29 a.m. Saturday, July 9, or online at https://bit.ly/3QYZJfE. The race starts at 7:30 a.m.

Ahead of the 46th Annual Lion’s Club Parade at 10 a.m., the public can head to the 400 block of Main Street for the Parade of Historic Fur Trade Flag, starting at 9:15 a.m. The parade of flags was traditionally held Friday evening, but attendance was low.

“We felt like that was a really cool Fur Trade thing and historical thing that not many people got to see because they weren’t going to go out of their way to come to the courthouse at 5 or 6 p.m. Friday evening when there’s other stuff going on,” Bannan said.

That parade will be followed by a Parade of Puppies from 9:45-10 a.m.

“We do have the puppy parade right in front of the courthouse Saturday morning,” he said. “So people can come with their dogs and we’ll announce them and they can walk their dog in front of everybody.”

The main parade will begin at 10th and Main and will head south to First and Main streets. This year’s parade theme is “Rockin’ USA.”

Following the parade, the Chadron Chamber of Commerce Ambassador’s BBQ will take place at 11 a.m. on the courthouse lawn. The First Congregational Church of Chadron, located at Fourth Street and Chadron Avenue, will hold an ice cream social at 11 a.m. as well. The Classics in the Park Car Show will feature a variety of classic and new vehicles from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Wilson Park. The awards ceremony is at 3 p.m.

The Fur Trade Days claim to fame is set for 1 p.m. Saturday. The Rotary World Championship Buffalo Chip Throw will take place on the 400 Block of Main Street. Participants can sign up just before the event and choose a dried up buffalo chip to hurl through the air. The top finishers will receive a buffalo chip trophy.

After enjoying the afternoon festivities, the public can learn more about Chadron’s history during the Historical Cemetery Tour at Greenwood Cemetery, 1588 US Highway 20. There is a $10 admittance fee, but children under age 15 are free. Cemetery tours are at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“There are so many people with a historical connection to Chadron, who have such amazing stories and interesting history,” Bannan said. “That’s unique history and this is firsthand history of people who had a big hand in our past.”

Johnny Cochran will conclude Saturday’s activities with a live concert downtown from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

“We had our biggest Fur Trade Days ever last year and we hope to be even bigger than that this year,” Bannan said.

For a schedule of events, visit furtradedays.com.

