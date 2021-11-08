Enjoy coffee with a cop this week

The Scottsbluff Police Department will return to meeting with the public over a cup of coffee this week.

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer said that Coffee with A Cop will be held Wednesday, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., at Luna Bean Coffeehouse, 1722 E, 20th St. The coffeehouse is located inside the Route 26 Mart and it will be the second time it’s owners have hosted the outreach event.

Coffee With A Cop events had been a regular part of the community outreach efforts by the Scottsbluff Police Department until the pandemic. In fact, this week’s Coffee With A Cop will be the first one held since March 13, 2020, held as cases of COVID-19 started to be reported in Nebraska.

Spencer said he and officers are eager to return to the event, where people can ask questions about law enforcement topics, ask questions about the way officers handle certain calls and more. Oftentimes, he said, discussions will center around news headlines and other topics circulating in the public that are relevant at the time.

“Coffee with a Cop is a very effective community outreach program that gives us an opportunity to have a conversation with community members. No agenda, just conversation,” he said. “...We are there to listen and converse with the public.”