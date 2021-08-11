Enjoy Old West Balloon Fest Night Glow tonight

Pilots in the U.S. Nationals Hot Air Balloon Competition won't take to the air tonight, due to weather and new wildfires in the area.

However, you can still view balloons as the Old West Balloon Fest officially kicks off tonight with the Night Glow at Western Nebraska Community College's Scottsbluff Campus, Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 6 - 9 p.m.

This year's Balloon Glow will not only feature the festival balloons on the North field of the Scottsbluff Campus, but also inflatables for children and more than 10 food vendors.

Parking will be available at the main parking lot, the East lot near the Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center entrance, and the John N. Harms Center. Parking in front of the residence halls will be restricted to WNCC students only.

According to discussion at the pilot meeting tonight, the Thursday morning flights may also be hampered by weather and wildfires. Stay with starherald.com for announcements as information is learned.

U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship Standings (as of Wednesday afternoon, after seven tasks)

1. ZVADA, Joe, 5841

2. DONNER, Chase, 5693

3. RUBIN, Jeremy, 5570