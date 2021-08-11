 Skip to main content
Enjoy Old West Balloon Fest Night Glow tonight
Enjoy Old West Balloon Fest Night Glow tonight

Pilots in the U.S. Nationals Hot Air Balloon Competition won't take to the air tonight, due to weather and new wildfires in the area.

However, you can still view balloons as the Old West Balloon Fest officially kicks off tonight with the Night Glow at Western Nebraska Community College's Scottsbluff Campus, Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 6 - 9 p.m.

This year's Balloon Glow will not only feature the festival balloons on the North field of the Scottsbluff Campus, but also inflatables for children and more than 10 food vendors.

Parking will be available at the main parking lot, the East lot near the Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center entrance, and the John N. Harms Center. Parking in front of the residence halls will be restricted to WNCC students only.

According to discussion at the pilot meeting tonight, the Thursday morning flights may also be hampered by weather and wildfires. Stay with starherald.com for announcements as information is learned. 

U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship Standings (as of Wednesday afternoon, after seven tasks)

1. ZVADA, Joe, 5841

2. DONNER, Chase, 5693

3. RUBIN, Jeremy, 5570

4. CRAIG, Brad, 5331

5. RAYA, Shawn, 5239

6. WRIGHT, Jonathan, 5217

7. BAIRD, Andrew, 5012

8. NELS, Andrew, 4952

9. PETREHN, Johnny, 4915

10. BLOOM, Branden, 4894

11. FOELSKE, Aaron, 4881

12. ISLEY, Todd, 4856

13. CLOYD, Patrick, 4711

14. HEARTSILL, Rhett, 4704

15. WOOD, Bruce, 4440

16. HEARTSILL, Joe, 4312

16. BLOOM, Cory, 4312

18. NELS, Albert, 4248

19. DONNER, Nicholas, 4192

20. DRAUGHN, Ken, 4102

21. SEYMOUR, Joe, 4100

22. WALL, Cameron, 4018

23. FENSTER, Matt, 4008

24. CHRISTIAN, Bret, 3683

25. COX, Jordan, 3616

26. PFEIFER, Grant, 3480

27. HEARTSILL, Lucas, 3475

28. ARMSTRONG, Scott, 3460

29. SABIN, Richard, 3353

30. SKELTON, Meg, 3225

31. WILKINSON, Steve, 3061

32. ALDRIDGE, Blake, 3049

33. WELZ, Zerek, 3045

34. PETREHN, Andrew, 2649

35. ANDERSON, Allen, 2500

36. BAKER, William, 2499

37. HEAVIN, Gary, 2209

38. CASS, Gary, 1939

39. CLAIR, Leroy, 1875

40. EICHHORN, David, 1757

41. WILSON, Petra, 1744

42. KELLER, Kelli, 1546

43. GORDON, Edward, 1000

44. BUSSEY, Bill, 676

45. WHITEMAN, Kimberly, 323

