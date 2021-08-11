Enjoy Old West Balloon Fest Night Glow tonight

Pilots in the U.S. Nationals Hot Air Balloon Competition won't take to the air tonight, due to weather and new wildfires in the area.
However, you can still view balloons as the Old West Balloon Fest officially kicks off tonight with the Night Glow at Western Nebraska Community College's Scottsbluff Campus, Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 6 - 9 p.m.
This year's Balloon Glow will not only feature the festival balloons on the North field of the Scottsbluff Campus, but also inflatables for children and more than 10 food vendors.
Parking will be available at the main parking lot, the East lot near the Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center entrance, and the John N. Harms Center. Parking in front of the residence halls will be restricted to WNCC students only.
According to discussion at the pilot meeting tonight, the Thursday morning flights may also be hampered by weather and wildfires. Stay with starherald.com for announcements as information is learned.
U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship Standings (as of Wednesday afternoon, after seven tasks)
1. ZVADA, Joe, 5841
2. DONNER, Chase, 5693
3. RUBIN, Jeremy, 5570
4. CRAIG, Brad, 5331
5. RAYA, Shawn, 5239
6. WRIGHT, Jonathan, 5217
7. BAIRD, Andrew, 5012
8. NELS, Andrew, 4952
9. PETREHN, Johnny, 4915
10. BLOOM, Branden, 4894
11. FOELSKE, Aaron, 4881
12. ISLEY, Todd, 4856
13. CLOYD, Patrick, 4711
14. HEARTSILL, Rhett, 4704
15. WOOD, Bruce, 4440
16. HEARTSILL, Joe, 4312
16. BLOOM, Cory, 4312
18. NELS, Albert, 4248
19. DONNER, Nicholas, 4192
20. DRAUGHN, Ken, 4102
21. SEYMOUR, Joe, 4100
22. WALL, Cameron, 4018
23. FENSTER, Matt, 4008
24. CHRISTIAN, Bret, 3683
25. COX, Jordan, 3616
26. PFEIFER, Grant, 3480
27. HEARTSILL, Lucas, 3475
28. ARMSTRONG, Scott, 3460
29. SABIN, Richard, 3353
30. SKELTON, Meg, 3225
31. WILKINSON, Steve, 3061
32. ALDRIDGE, Blake, 3049
33. WELZ, Zerek, 3045
34. PETREHN, Andrew, 2649
35. ANDERSON, Allen, 2500
36. BAKER, William, 2499
37. HEAVIN, Gary, 2209
38. CASS, Gary, 1939
39. CLAIR, Leroy, 1875
40. EICHHORN, David, 1757
41. WILSON, Petra, 1744
42. KELLER, Kelli, 1546
43. GORDON, Edward, 1000
44. BUSSEY, Bill, 676
45. WHITEMAN, Kimberly, 323