Enjoy summer at the movies: Midwest Theater kicks off Summer Movie Matinée Madness Thursday

The Summer Movie Matinée Madness has returned at the Midwest Theater in Scottsbluff. The movie matinées begin Thursday, June 2, at 1:30 p.m. with the movie “Minions.”

Executive Director Billy Estes said the movie matinées has taken place in some form for the life of the theater, which is more than 70 years.

“In the 50s, 60s, and 70s, there used to be a milk top matinée where you would bring a cap off of a milk jug and get in for free,” Estes said.

For the past three years, the movies have been free to the public because of the support of community sponsors, which will continue this summer.

“We’re happy to be able to do that again,” he said.

The summer movie lineup includes showings of “Minions,” “Sing,” “Untamed,” “Great Muppet Caper” and “Puss in Boots.”

The PG rated films are family-friendly offering the community an opportunity to enjoy an afternoon in the air conditioned theater.

“Getting in to take in that experience and build those memories at the movie that’s what the theater is about, creating those memories,” Estes said. “Come enjoy a movie with your family. We want to see our community.”

The Midwest SkyView Drive-In is also open for the summer, showing “Top Gun” this week and “Jurassic World Dominion” next week.

“Both theaters offer a unique, but both similarly very nostalgic movie-going experiences,” he said.

The summer movies at the Midwest Theater seats are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Doors open at 12:45 p.m. for the 1:30 p.m. showing.

The Midwest is holding additional screenings specifically for childcare providers. Please contact the Midwest Theater office for information.

