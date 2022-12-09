Enjoy this weekend: Snow, cold, wind is headed for the Panhandle Monday

After a mild weekend, the Scottsbluff-Gering area and the Panhandle should expect a significant winter storm to bring snow and widespread blowing snow Monday night into Wednesday.

The National Weather Service’s seven-day forecast calls for a 60% chance of precipitation Monday night.

Blustery conditions will keep snow moving through Wednesday, with daily highs the rest of the week in the upper teens to about 20 and lows from zero to the single digits above zero.

“Folks with travel plans early next week really need to keep an eye on the weather forecast,” said Nathan Jurgensen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Platte.

The weather service is tracking a system now in the Gulf of Alaska that should first affect mountain ranges in the Pacific Northwest this weekend.

It’s expected to bring 1 to 3 feet of snow across higher terrain in southern Oregon and northern California, with more than 5 feet locally in the drought-parched Sierra Nevada, according to the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

That system should reach eastern Colorado late Monday or early Tuesday, when it will become clearer how far north and east it’ll push, Jurgensen said.

“It’s with those strong low-pressure systems that we get those heavier snows and the stronger wind amounts,” he said.

As of Friday, Jurgensen added, weather service personnel are expecting northern Nebraska and South Dakota to see the heaviest snowfalls.

Once the storm comes, it’s expected to slow down and linger in Nebraska for much of next week, he said.

Scottsbluff’s W.B. Heilig Field airport recorded 0.17 inches of moisture from a Thursday storm system that left 3 inches of snow near Hay Springs and 6.5 inches at Valentine in the northern Sandhills.

Temperatures in Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown Saturday should reach the mid-40s under sunny skies, though morning wind chill values will be between zero and 10 above zero.

Sunday should bring a high in the lower 50s, while Monday should see temperatures near 40 before the storm system moves in.