ENJOYING A ROUND OF GOLF: A look at Morrill’s Rolling Green Golf Course

MORRILL — Rolling Green Golf Course in Morrill holds several distinctions among Panhandle golf courses.

It is one of the oldest, believed to have been built in 1929, Rolling Green golf pro Skip Stapleton said.

“A bunch of farmers built it in ‘29, that is when they put the (railroad) crossing in,” he said.

Of course, the course has been improved over the years.

When it first opened it had sand greens, Stapleton said.

“Instead of grass, you just had sand greens. They were packed down. You had to rake a path to the hole before you putt every time, and rake it (again when you were done with the hole),” he said.

In the late ‘60s, course operators added irrigation and planted trees, basically making it into a new course. After putting in the irrigation, the group of farmers sold the course to the City of Morrill for $1, Stapleton said.

The pro shop is also a fairly recent addition in its history, having been built in 1985.

In the early 2000s, a tornado tore through the course, ripping out three trees. Stapleton said it was business as usual the next day after getting the course quickly cleaned up.