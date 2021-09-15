ENJOYING A ROUND OF GOLF: A look at Morrill’s Rolling Green Golf Course

MORRILL — Rolling Green Golf Course in Morrill holds several distinctions among Panhandle golf courses.
It is one of the oldest, believed to have been built in 1929, Rolling Green golf pro Skip Stapleton said.
“A bunch of farmers built it in ‘29, that is when they put the (railroad) crossing in,” he said.
Of course, the course has been improved over the years.
When it first opened it had sand greens, Stapleton said.
“Instead of grass, you just had sand greens. They were packed down. You had to rake a path to the hole before you putt every time, and rake it (again when you were done with the hole),” he said.
In the late ‘60s, course operators added irrigation and planted trees, basically making it into a new course. After putting in the irrigation, the group of farmers sold the course to the City of Morrill for $1, Stapleton said.
The pro shop is also a fairly recent addition in its history, having been built in 1985.
In the early 2000s, a tornado tore through the course, ripping out three trees. Stapleton said it was business as usual the next day after getting the course quickly cleaned up.
The course is also where PGA Tour golfer Nate Lashley, of Scottsbluff, first golfed and competed. Lashley proved to be a golf prodigy from a young age. In 1995, at the age of 12, Lashley won the third flight of the Morrill Open, which is in its 48th year. In 1997, the finished second in the first flight. Lashley won a PGA Tour event in 2019 at the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
Stapleton said Rolling Green also stands out because of some of its features.
“The sand traps and the rough would be the biggest thing (that sets us apart from other courses). Hole number two is one of the toughest golf holes in the valley,” he said. “It’s a long par for the dogleg. This being the oldest course around, our roughs makes it. It’s a short course. It’s good for beginning golfers and experienced golfers.”
Stapleton said people seemed to be losing interest in golf before last year.
“Coronavirus is one thing that helped us, because there wasn’t anything else to do. Last year, we had a great year and this year, we’re doing about the same as last year,” he said.
The course now has close to 200 paid members, and the course also attracts golfers from out of the area, especially on Huskers game days.
“We get a lot of golfers from Torrington. When Nebraska is playing, there will not be a Nebraska car in the parking lot,” he said.
The course hosts a ladies league on Tuesdays, and a men’s league on Wednesdays and two tournaments each month during the season.
During the week, green fees are $10 for nine holes and $15 for 18. On the weekends, fees are $12 and $18. Carts are available for $6 per nine holes and $12 for 18.
Memberships start at $200 for a single person up to $375 for families.
Tee times are not required.
For more information, call the pro shop at 308-247-2817.