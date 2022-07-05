 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

‘Enriching lives of others one life at a time:' Doug Kent shares passion for volunteerism

1 Doug Kent

Doug Kent stands with the monument and Saddle Rock Trail as his background. Kent has been a volunteer ranger at Scotts Bluff National Monument greeting visitors for nine years.

Doug Kent has been greeting visitors to the Scotts Bluff National Monument for nine years with, “volunteer ranger Doug, Scotts Bluff National Monument, National Parks Service, enriching lives of others one life at a time.”

Kent was the owner of the wholesale and magazine distributor, Kent News Agency, before he retired and began volunteering. He was spending early mornings hiking the monument and lifting weights in the gym when he decided to join a group cleaning up the roadside along State Highway 92, near the monument.

“In April of what would be 2013, there was an article in the paper asking for volunteers to help clean up the highway in front of the monument so I came out and did that,” Kent said. “Then I was asked by the chief ranger, Justin Cawiezel, if I would like to volunteer and I said that I would.”

070522-ssh-new-dougkent-p2.JPG

Doug Kent (far right) visits with Ann and Robert Weisgarber from Fort Collins and Kristin Wiebe from Scottsbluff (from left) about their experience hiking the Saddle Rock Trail early on July 5.

Kent checked with his wife, Louise, and became a regular volunteer tasked with greeting visitors on the monument, in the shuttle bus and in the visitor center.

“We have several volunteers that are highly dedicated, and have been here for a very long time,” Ittai Levine, park ranger and volunteer coordinator at Scotts Bluff National Monument, said.

070522-ssh-new-dougkent-p3.JPG

Doug Kent has been a volunteer ranger at Scotts Bluff National Monument greeting visitors for nine years. Kent enjoys meeting visitors and enhancing their experience at the monument.

To become a volunteer at the monument, applications can be picked up at the front desk in the visitor center. Levine said the next step involves a conversation to determine what the applicant’s interests are and where he could spend time volunteering before signing a volunteer form. Currently the monument has about 10 volunteers, five scheduled routinely throughout the week and the remainder on a more flexible schedule. The monument also utilizes yearly volunteers, a group of Boy Scouts for example, and the Keeping Scottsbluff and Gering Beautiful program.

“Doug Kent is one of those dedicated, long time volunteers,” Levine said. “He currently volunteers three times a week for somewhere between seven to eight hours a day. I think we’re close to almost 2,000 hours he’s volunteered with us altogether.”

070522-ssh-new-dougkent-p4.JPG

Regular volunteers at the Scotts Bluff National Monument typically work at greeting and educating visitors. Doug Kent has been a volunteer ranger at the monument since 2013.

Kent begins his volunteer season the first of April typically ending in late October. He works from about 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Wednesday sharing information with visitors to the monument.

“I love it all,” he said. “My main focus every day is when I meet people to make sure that their experience is a good one. I don’t want anybody driving away from here saying, that’s the worst experience I’ve ever had. I want them always driving away from here saying, this is really, really wonderful. We love Scotts Bluff National Monument. We love the area and we’re glad that we came.”

070522-ssh-new-dougkent-p5.JPG

Doug Kent stands in front of the shuttle bus used to drive visitors to the summit at the Scotts Bluff National Monument. Kent said in addition to driving the bus, he enjoys walking around the top of the monument talking to the people.

Levine explained the regular volunteers at the monument typically work at greeting and educating visitors, are living historians or spend time walking the trails.

Ann James and Jerry Lucas are two living historians that will dress up in era appropriate costume to give an interpretation explaining what life was like for immigrants on the Oregon Trail. Levine said another key volunteer is Bob Wagner, who can be seen roving the trails as eyes and ears for the rangers and overseeing the park ranger’s radio program.

070522-ssh-new-dougkent-p6.JPG

Doug Kent salutes the American Flag at the Scotts Bluff National Monument where he is a regular volunteer ranger.

“The biggest role of volunteers is working and educating visitors here,” Levine said. “I believe it was 194,000 visitors that came to the monument in 2021. When they come in the visitor center, Doug Kent is one of the first people there to greet them. He’s spoken with many, many people and given a lot of good advice as well.”

Kent explained his role involves much more than greeting a visitor and giving tours. He always finds out where they are from and what direction they are traveling in.

“Right now, a couple times during the day, I’ll take my car and drive up (the monument) and give people the history of Scotts Bluff National Monument and the area,” he said. “I also send them to Agate Fossil Beds, and then around to Fort Robinson and then to the Museum of the Fur Trade at Chadron. So they get a complete view of what Western Nebraska has to offer.”

070522-ssh-new-dougkent-p7.JPG

Doug Kent scans the monument from the entrance booth. Regular volunteers at the Scotts Bluff National Monument typically work at greeting and educating visitors.

Kent enjoys asking visitors where they are from and often makes a connection with them. With only an hour into his day, he had already met people from Italy, Germany, Ohio and Florida. He said it is phenomenal to witness the variety of people stopping at the monument.

“I look forward to this all the time, it’s rewarding,” Kent said. “Of all the volunteer jobs I’ve ever done, this is the most rewarding of all of them.”

Another aspect he enjoys is making all the memories talking with the people and a part of his job entails making memories for the visitors.

“Everybody that comes here is on vacation and they’re all looking to have an experience,” he said. “I feel that my job is to make their vacation as memorable as possible so they’ll come back. I have had people come back to see me. As a matter of fact, there was a guy here yesterday and he says, Doug, do you remember talking to me a couple of years ago.”

Levine said Kent receives the most compliments from visitors via reviews, hand written notes or basically thank you’s to the park.

“I can tell you from working with a lot of people, Doug Kent is going to be someone that you’re going to be really thankful that you spoke with,” he said. “Of all the rangers that we have here, statistically, I believe he gets the most compliments.”

“Like I say, I’m volunteer ranger Doug, Scotts Bluff National Monument, National Park Service, enriching lives of others one life at a time and I really mean that,” Kent said. “It’s just fascinating the people that I meet and the people that I work with. Everybody here knows their job and they know it well, it’s just remarkable and I just like to think that I enhance what they’re doing by giving the people more information.”

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

