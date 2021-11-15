Entertainment coming to Midwest Theater this weekend

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Midwest Theater will be showing the film “The French Dispatch” on Friday and Saturday, and then wrapping up the weekend with a performance from Alexios Anest on Sunday.

First up is “The French Dispatch.” This R-rated film acts as a love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in “The French Dispatch.” Show times are Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19-20, at 7:30 p.m. The movie will be $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest theater members who present their membership cards. For non-members is it $7 per person.

On Sunday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m., Alexios Anest, a Nebraska-born composer and guitarist, returns to the Midwest Theater for another epic program of instrumental music. A classical musician in spirit but a rock & roller at heart, Alexios’ compositions range from massive orchestral arrangements combined with electrifying guitar solos to intricate and virtuosic Spanish flamenco guitar melodies. Fans of classical music, rock & roll, and flamenco guitar will not want to miss this show.

Masks are recommended at the Midwest Theater, and if you are feeling sick, we request that you stay home.