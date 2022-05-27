Entities announce Memorial Day closures

Government entities throughout the Panhandle have announced closures in observance of the Memorial Day holiday, as well as schedule changes.

Below is a list of closures and changes as provided to the Star-Herald.

ALLIANCE

The City of Alliance Facilities will be closed on Monday, May 30. This closure includes the utility office, senior center, and the municipal building.

The public works building will be closed Friday, May 27 thru Monday, May 30, with on-call employees available for emergencies.

Public transit will be available for medical rides only on Monday, May 30.

The Alliance Municipal Landfill and the Alliance Public Library will also be closed Saturday May 28 and Monday, May 30.

On Monday, May 30 the Sallows Museum will be open from 1 - 4 p.m. and the Knight Museum & Sandhills Center will be open from 1 - 5 p.m..

Contact the City Administration Offices at 308-762-5400 for any questions or for more information.

GERING & MITCHELL

The City of Gering offices will be closed Monday, May 30 in observance of Memorial Day.

Residential and commercial customers normally collected on Monday in Gering and Mitchell will be collected on Tuesday, May 31, after commercial and residential customers that are normally collected on Tuesday. Residential customers need to be aware that collection may be later than normal due to the holiday.

SCOTTSBLUFF

The City of Scottsbluff Parks and Recreation Department announced the cemetery office will be closed during the Memorial Day weekend and Memorial Day.

Fairview Cemetery is located at 4109 Fifth Ave., Scottsbluff. The cemetery is open for visitors from sunrise until sunset. For a list of cemetery rules regarding flowers and other adornments or to view the cemetery directory, visit the city’s web site at www.scottsbluff.org, select cemetery in the department tab or stop by the cemetery office.

