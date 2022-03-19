 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Envirothon Competition qualifies 14 teams for state as students' natural resources knowledge shines

LINCOLN — Between Feb. 17 and March 2, Nebraska high school students competed across the state during regional Envirothon competitions demonstrating natural resources knowledge by identifying trees and animal tracks, calculating the number of steers on rangeland, and determining soil structure.

The winning teams from each Envirothon region as well as eight wildcards – selected based on their competition scores – qualify to compete at state. Out of the 75 teams that competed, this year’s state qualifiers include:

Regional winners: Southeast - Norris 2, Mid-Plains - Dawson County Envirothon Club, Central - St. Paul 1, Metro - Concordia 1 (Omaha), Western - Chadron, Northeast - Burwell.

Wildcard winners: Milford 1, Omaha Hoenry Doorly Zoo Academy (AMP), Tri-County 1, Loup City 1, Loup City 2, Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo Academy (Children of the Corn), Tri-County 2, St. Paul 2.

Traditionally, Nebraska’s six regional Envirothon competitions are hosted in conjunction with district agriculture education contests. High school students compete on five-member teams in seven environmental areas including: soils, aquatics, forestry, wildlife, range, policy and a current environmental issue.

Qualifying teams will compete at the State Envirothon on April 27, at Camp Comeca near Cozad. During the state competition, teams compete in hands-on environmental testing stations as well as prepare and deliver an oral problem-solving presentation focusing on “Waste to Resources.”

The Nebraska Association of Resources Districts (NARD) Foundation awards cash prizes to the top three teams at the state competition: first place - $1,500, second place: $1,000, and third place: $500.

Learn more about the Nebraska Envirothon at www.nrdnet.org/nebraska-envirothon.

