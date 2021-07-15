Episcopal church to host bazaar to raise funds for youth campers

Christmas is coming back this July with the fourth biennial Christmas in July Bazaar at St. Francis Episcopal Church on Saturday.

The bazaar will have a host of Christmas decorations brought in by various community members who have decided someone else might get better use out of them than they did. However, the bazaar won’t only have Christmas-themed items; it will be a flea market of many other household goods and bakery treats as well.

“We have good cooks in the Episcopal Church,” Barb Manasek, president of the Episcopal Church Women (ECW) and a co-organizer of the sale, said. “So, we’ll have lots of baking — cookies and cakes and things like that.”

The ECW has been hosting the large rummage sale every other year for the past eight or so years to help raise money for the church’s youth to go to Bible camp.

The week-long camp on the other side of the state is for fourth through 12th graders, and is a place for youth to meet other Episcopalians from across Nebraska. St. Francis will be sending seven campers this year.

