Events planned as Agate Fossil Beds turns 56

As the community comes out to celebrate Agate’s creation, Morford hopes they enjoy its history.

“It’s a time to celebrate the park’s creation but it’s also a celebration with the community because we’re nestled into the community and it is the community’s park,” Morford said. “It’s a cool way to celebrate a little bit of the history of the area with our community and friends.”

Saturday’s festivities will also coincide with the grand opening of the Agate Fossil Beds Park Store, through a partnership with Black Hills Parks and Forests Association.

“We are excited to be celebrating the 56th anniversary with Agate Fossil Beds National Monument,” Patty Ressler, BHPFA executive director, said. “BHPFA staff have worked very closely with Agate Fossil Beds NM staff to create a wide selection of high quality, site-specific products that help tell the story of the monument.”

Within the visitor center, there is no mask requirement for visitors who are fully vaccinated, Morford said. Families are still encouraged to remain in their family units while outside and to social distance.

Cupcakes and light refreshments will be provided to visitors, but if people want to make a day trip out of the event, they are encouraged to pack a lunch.

The visitor center is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Agate opens at sunrise. There is no cost to visit the park. For more information, visit Agate’s webpage or Facebook page.