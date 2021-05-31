Events planned as Agate Fossil Beds turns 56

One of the world’s most significant Miocene Epoch mammal sites, located in the Panhandle, will celebrate its 56th anniversary on June 5.
Agate Fossil Beds National Monument, located near Harrison, was discovered by scientists in the 1890s and still sits among the valleys and hills of the high plains. A celebration will take place featuring three presentations on Saturday, June 5 as the park turns 56 years old. The celebration begins at 10 a.m. and wraps up at 3 p.m.
“We’re going to have a professor from the University of Nebraska talking about paleontology, some guests from the Lakota tribe who will be erecting two teepees on site and a local rancher who is going to be talking about ranching and demonstrating some traditional ranching skills,” Agate Fossil Beds National Monument superintendent Dan Morford said.
Robert Hunt, professor emeritus of paleontology at University of Nebraska, will be speaking on the importance of the Agate Springs fossil finds to the understanding of the Age of Mammals. Gus Yellow Hair and other guests from the Lakota tribe will be erecting two teepees on the visitor center lawn. Sam Skavdahl, local rancher, will be demonstrating traditional ranching skills in commemoration of ranchers James and Kate Cook, who originally discovered the fossils.
The presentations will take place outside on the lawn adjacent to Agate’s Visitor Center.
The visitor center also features the James H. Cook Collection, which consists of Native American artifacts the Cook family received in the late 1800s and early 1900s from close family friends like Red Cloud, chief of the Oglala Lakota. It is reopening after being closed due to COVID-19.
“It’s a Native American collection that the Cook family donated to the park for education and preservation of Native American history, specifically Red Cloud,” Morford said.
During the celebration, visitors can explore the two trails that lead to the Niobrara River valley sites where the Cooks and paleontologists discovered fossils.
The Daemonelix Trail is a one-mile trail at the west end of the park. Hikers will walk past ancient sand dunes and fossil grassland soils called paleosols. At the trail’s highest point, visitors can see James H. Cook’s historic Agate Springs Ranch and the tablelands that form the high plains east of the Rocky Mountains.
Fossil Hills Trail is a 2.7-mile wheelhair accessible paved trail that starts at the visitor center. Hikers will cross the Niobrara River and its wetlands as well as prairie while traveling around University and Carnegie hills.
“A number of fossils that are actually stored across the country at very famous museums came from that hill,” Morford said.
As the community comes out to celebrate Agate’s creation, Morford hopes they enjoy its history.
“It’s a time to celebrate the park’s creation but it’s also a celebration with the community because we’re nestled into the community and it is the community’s park,” Morford said. “It’s a cool way to celebrate a little bit of the history of the area with our community and friends.”
Saturday’s festivities will also coincide with the grand opening of the Agate Fossil Beds Park Store, through a partnership with Black Hills Parks and Forests Association.
“We are excited to be celebrating the 56th anniversary with Agate Fossil Beds National Monument,” Patty Ressler, BHPFA executive director, said. “BHPFA staff have worked very closely with Agate Fossil Beds NM staff to create a wide selection of high quality, site-specific products that help tell the story of the monument.”
Within the visitor center, there is no mask requirement for visitors who are fully vaccinated, Morford said. Families are still encouraged to remain in their family units while outside and to social distance.
Cupcakes and light refreshments will be provided to visitors, but if people want to make a day trip out of the event, they are encouraged to pack a lunch.
The visitor center is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Agate opens at sunrise. There is no cost to visit the park. For more information, visit Agate’s webpage or Facebook page.