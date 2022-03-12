When her children were younger, Rhia Young used to take them to a bookstore on 17th Street in Scottsbluff. Years later, when the store moved to Broadway, she often visited her daughter-in-law who worked there. Now, she owns the store. It’s in another new location, but it still has a large and diverse selection of books.

Nowadays, Young is the owner and sole employee of Bard’s Den Books and Beyond, currently at 2400 Ave. I, Suite A, behind Gateway Realty in Scottsbluff. She bought the store in 2017, though it’s been around since at least the 1980s.

“Bookstores have always been near and dear to my heart,” she said. “… I thought every town needs a little bookstore.” The Bard’s Den moved from Broadway to its current location during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

It has a unique selection of books. Many of them are used, but some are still recent bestsellers; there’s a whole shelf devoted to these. Young sells books about the region, as well. Some of her books are either written by local authors or are novels which take place in the Scottsbluff area. She said she enjoys meeting with the authors and learning more about their books.

Young also sells consigned goods, handmade gifts and incense, but books make up the bulk of her sales.

“Being a small used bookstore, I really rely on trade-ins,” Young said. She has several regular customers who come in around once a month each to buy new stacks of books and trade in old ones. She sometimes receives donations, as well, and purchases inventory when a certain section needs additional inventory.

“… I do watch on the garage sale sites if we’re getting low in a certain area. I pretty much have my hands in the books all day, every day, so I kind of know where we need to beef up sections. I’m constantly watching for that,” she said.

With more than 20,000 books in-store, customers have plenty to browse through. The books take up much of the available space.

“When I first opened it was a little bit claustrophobic, but now I’m used to it,” Young said. “I love it here … I know that I’ve had several people come in who’ve been out and about in the world and say ‘this is what a bookstore should look like.’ Even though I loved the bookstore setup I had downtown, this is just cozy.”

The store has four small rooms, each with their own selection of books. In many spots there are chairs for shoppers to sit down in and read. The front room contains westerns, true crime, spiritual books, bestsellers and more. The back has general fiction, science fiction and fantasy. The smallest nook has sports books, cookbooks and do-it-yourself books.

The fourth and final room contains essays and short stories, biographies and a young adult area. “That (the young adult section) gets perused over pretty heavily, which really makes me happy because that means we have a generation that’s still reading,” Young said.

This room is also where Young added a children’s book collection.

The collection was much smaller before she took over the store; she built it up from scratch. With years of preschool teaching at two separate preschools under her belt, she became accustomed to the types of books young children like. The store doesn’t have a large enough cash flow to purchase many at a time, but Young said she keeps her eyes peeled for good hauls of children’s books at garage sales and the like.

The most popular titles, she said, are usually westerns, romances, science fiction and mystery novels.

Though COVID may have led to the store moving, Young said her biggest competition comes from online retailers. Still, many of her customers come in to browse, which she said she thinks is the best way to choose a book.

Young does have a website, bardsdenbooks.com for customers to shop online at, and she advertises on Facebook as well. However, the majority of customers stop by in person. The business is closed on Sunday and Monday, and generally open from the mid-morning to late afternoon, but at differing hours, the other days of the week. She used to run the store in addition to her preschool positions, opening for just two hours a day, but now this is her full-time position.

Young said her favorite aspect of the business is getting to talk with the people who stop by. “They come in and they have great stories themselves,” she added. “… I love interacting with other readers.”

