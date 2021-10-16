Every1KnowsSome1: DOVES advocating for young people, others during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

“I think the biggest piece is that we know, many times, that there are so many people affected by domestic violence, but it’s hidden,” Peden said. “Oftentimes, they, or their friends and family members, don’t necessarily know how to help or know what they can do, or they need support themselves.”

Through the activities at the college, and the social media campaign, Peden said that they hope to spotlight that people aren’t alone if they are going through domestic violence and needing help.

“Part of the campaign is that we all know someone that’s going through domestic violence or who has,” she said. “We have an opportunity to reach out to them to provide that support, that understanding, and really build that support system for them.”

In talking to students about domestic violence, Peden said, advocates try to focus on educating them about what “healthy” relationships look like.