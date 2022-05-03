Everything’s Coming Up Roses opens May 5 at WNAC

The West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, announces plans to present Everything is Coming Up Roses: Dorothy Bronson Memorial. The opening reception will be Thursday, May 5 from 5–7 p.m.

Dorothy Bronson was an amazing teacher of the arts for approximately 5,000 people in this area. The arts center wanted to honor her life and revisit some of the stories she made possible. The arts center will be full of stories, outfits, and pictures for all to see. They hope the memorial gallery gives the public a taste of how Bronson made life sweet.

“It is a true honor to learn about Dorothy and all that she did for this community,” Executive Director Michele Denton said. “It’s been a treat to hear her students talk about her in such admiration. Every once in while we like to walk down memory lane and Dorothy did so much for the arts center. We thought it would be a perfect time to celebrate her as spring starts to say hello.”

The Everything is Coming Up Roses: Dorothy Bronson Memorial exhibition will be up until May 29.

Gallery hours are Tuesday­—Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

WNAC is located at 106 East 18th St. in Scottsbluff. Visit the arts center’s website at www.thewnac.com to learn more.

The Nebraska Arts Council, a state agency, has supported this program through its matching grants program funded by the Nebraska Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Visit www.nebraskaartscouncil.org for information on how the Nebraska Arts Council can assist an organization, or how the public can support the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.

