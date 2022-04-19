EWC Board of Trustees announce resignation of president

TORRINGTON — The Eastern Wyoming College Board of Trustees has announced that President Lesley Travers has tendered her resignation, effective immediately.

“The Board would like to thank Dr. Travers for her service to the College and wish her well in her retirement,” said Board Chair Robert Baumgartner. “As we move forward, the Board is committed to finding the best fit for EWC who will focus on our students and build a strong future.”

Following an emergency executive session, the Board convened to accept the resignation of Travers and approve the immediate appointment of Richard Patterson as the Interim President to assume all presidential duties immediately.

The Board intends to move expeditiously in the presidential search process to find the right president as quickly as possible.

