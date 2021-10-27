EWC Community Education announces new dog obedience class

TORRINGTON — The Eastern Wyoming College Community Education office in Torrington announces by popular demand a special session of Level I Dog Obedience class for SMALL DOGS ONLY. Small dogs are those that generally weigh less than 30 pounds as an adult. Examples of small dogs would be miniature dachshund, Chihuahua, Pomeranian, most toy breeds.

This class will be held on Mondays, Nov. 8 through Dec. 13, from 6-7 p.m. in the CTEC Building commons area. The cost of this class is $65. Test day will be Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The first session of each class will be for the dog owner/handler only, no dogs yet. Please bring your leash so you can learn your function in the training process.

Dog owners, in seven sessions you and your dog learn to come/here, sit, down, stay, heel, wait, as well as proper socialization.

Requirements: Current Veterinarian Certificate for Vaccinations: DHPP/RABIES/BORDATELLA; choke collar, 6-foot leash, treats if using them as a training tool. Participants must be able to control their dog on a leash before coming to the class; participants under 12 must be accompanied by an adult at each class.

For more information about this class or others, please call the Community Ed office at 307-532-8323 or stop in at 3200 West C in the CTEC building.