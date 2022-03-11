TORRINGTON — The Cosmetology and Barbering department at Eastern Wyoming College is now accepting appointments for hair, skin, nail and barber services. There are several students on the client floor available to serve client needs. Students are available for appointments on Monday and Wednesday, 12 -5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday, 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call 307-532-8265 to schedule an appointment.
EWC Cosmetology and Barbering now accepting appointments
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two Banner County officials and a county employee face charges after allegedly engaging in sexual acts and drinking alcohol at the Banner Coun…
Despite the Scottsbluff City Council’s decision to terminate Dustin Rief on Feb. 22, the City of Scottsbluff will be paying out funds to the e…
SkyWest Airlines said Thursday it intends to drop federally subsidized air service to 29 U.S. airports, including those in North Platte, Scott…
A dozen Panhandle attractions made the list of 70 stops on the 2022 Nebraska Passport Program this year. The list, which was released March 1,…
Eldon Hubbard, the longtime principal of Gering High School, is running to become Gering’s next mayor.
After months of discussion, the decision was unanimous: the former U.S. Bank ‘motor bank’ at 1650 Tenth St. in Gering will become the third Em…
SkyWest Airlines announced Thursday its intent to stop Essential Air Service (EAS) from 29 airports, including the Western Nebraska Regional A…
Gering resident Zac Karpf, president of Platte Valley Bank, was recently appointed to the board of directors for the Nebraska Chamber of Comme…
The Scottsbluff City Council voted unanimously Monday to give a positive and a negative recommendation to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commissi…
A solid snowfall blanketed most of the WyoBraska area after a winter storm blew in late Tuesday evening.