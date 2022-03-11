 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EWC Cosmetology and Barbering now accepting appointments

TORRINGTON — The Cosmetology and Barbering department at Eastern Wyoming College is now accepting appointments for hair, skin, nail and barber services. There are several students on the client floor available to serve client needs. Students are available for appointments on Monday and Wednesday, 12 -5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday, 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call 307-532-8265 to schedule an appointment.

