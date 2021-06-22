 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EWC falls victim of cybersecurity attack
0 comments

EWC falls victim of cybersecurity attack

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TORRINGTON — officials at Eastern Wyoming College announced Tuesday that a cybersecurity attack received disabled the College’s computer, phone and email systems. Investigations are currently underway to appropriately determine the extent of the cyberattack. College officials are working with local law enforcement agencies, the Department of Homeland Security, local IT professionals and state IT professionals.

On Tuesday afternoon, the college released that it continues to have limited operations and response times will be delayed at this time. Additional information will be posted on the EWC website at ewc.wy.edu and Additional information will be posted on the EWC website at ewc.wy.edu and on the EWC social media pages.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News