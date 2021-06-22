EWC falls victim of cybersecurity attack

TORRINGTON — officials at Eastern Wyoming College announced Tuesday that a cybersecurity attack received disabled the College’s computer, phone and email systems. Investigations are currently underway to appropriately determine the extent of the cyberattack. College officials are working with local law enforcement agencies, the Department of Homeland Security, local IT professionals and state IT professionals.

On Tuesday afternoon, the college released that it continues to have limited operations and response times will be delayed at this time. Additional information will be posted on the EWC website at ewc.wy.edu and on the EWC social media pages.