EWC seeking community members to serve on Presidential Search committee

The Eastern Wyoming College Board of Trustees has begun the search process for a new president after Lesley Travers announced her retirement effective June 30, 2022.

The trustees have engaged the services of Gold Hill Associates to conduct the search and are seeking individuals interested in serving on the search committee. The board will appoint a committee that represents college constituents with regard to gender, ethnicity and length of tenure.

Anybody interested should submit their name and qualifications on the form provided on the EWC website at ewc.wy.edu/presidentialsearch. The deadline for submission is Oct. 11.

Questions should be directed to Holly Lara, Search Liaison, at 307.532.8330 or hlara@ewc.wy.edu.