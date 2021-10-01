 Skip to main content
EWC to host FFA practice contests
  • Updated
TORRINGTON — The Agriculture Department at Eastern Wyoming College is pleased to announce that they will hold FFA practice contests on Oct. 25. The Cowboy-Husker Showdown will include range challenge, horse evaluation and agronomy.

This competition will be a showdown between Wyoming FFA chapters and Nebraska FFA chapters. Contests will be held at the Agricultural Technology Education Center (ATEC) located at 3401 West C Street in Torrington.

For more information or to register a team contact Monte at 307-532-8273 or Georgia at 307-532-8374.

