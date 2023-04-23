TORRINGTON, Wyo. — The Eastern Wyoming College Veterinary Technology Club will be holding a dog wash on Saturday, April 29.

Appointments will begin at 8 a.m. and will conclude at 1:30 p.m. Walk-ins will be welcome at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The student technicians will do minimal brushing and do not shave out mats.

A current rabies certificate is required to participate.

If you have a dog that is scared of the dryer, they need to arrive early so they can stay until they are dry.

If the weather permits, the students will set up a registration table outside the north entrance to the Veterinary Technology building.

Vet Tech students will be calling previous customers for appointments. To make an appointment or for pricing for services, contact Haley at 307-622-8092. Leave a message and a student will return your call.