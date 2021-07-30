Exhibit to showcase works of local artist

SCOTTSBLUFF — The West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council, and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, presents Mike Dally (1946 - 2012) In Retrospect.
The exhibit will be presented Thursday, Aug. 5. The exhibit will be displaying 58 w pieces of Mike Dally’s artwork.
Mike was born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, where he lived briefly till his family moved first to Des Moines, Iowa, then Scottsbluff. In the 10th grade, he moved with his mother to Rochester, New York. While there, he attended the Rochester Institute of Technology for a few months of formal art training and met and married his wife, Jerrette. After returning back to the area he owned a small antique and furniture restoration shop in Mitchell. He and his wife also operated a crisis care center for Scotts Bluff County which served as an alternative to jail for juveniles awaiting court dates. Following the sale of his shop and closing of the crisis care center he started Mike Dally Painting, a house painting business, and J&M Dally Art Service, working with his wife doing photo restoration, print enhancement and negative retouching for area photographers and out of state photo labs.
Mike was raised in a home that encouraged and valued artistic expression.
He realized at a young age that he had a natural ability to see things and create images that conveyed emotion and meaning through his drawings and paintings. He was a self – taught
artist. Throughout his life he studied the works of classical as well as contemporary artists reading books and visiting museums and
galleries to deepen his understanding of art’s processes. It was a lifelong passion for him and he would paint evenings and during
the slow seasons of house painting and photo art.
Mike was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2007 and underwent radiation and chemotherapy. The cancer went into remission, however, the effect of the radiation left him unable to swallow and he had to rely on a feeding tube for all his meals and medication. For the remaining four years before his death, he no longer had to work at a regular job and could concentrate his energy and time
on what he loved to do, paint.
“My purpose in painting is to paint. Relationships. Line to line, shape to shape, color to color. Lines become shapes become people,” he is said to have remarked to friends that those were the best four years of his life.
A reception is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m on Aug. 5 . Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served.
The gallery exhibit and reception
are free and open to the public and will be on display Aug. 5 – 29. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.