Exhibit to showcase works of local artist

Mike was born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, where he lived briefly till his family moved first to Des Moines, Iowa, then Scottsbluff. In the 10th grade, he moved with his mother to Rochester, New York. While there, he attended the Rochester Institute of Technology for a few months of formal art training and met and married his wife, Jerrette. After returning back to the area he owned a small antique and furniture restoration shop in Mitchell. He and his wife also operated a crisis care center for Scotts Bluff County which served as an alternative to jail for juveniles awaiting court dates. Following the sale of his shop and closing of the crisis care center he started Mike Dally Painting, a house painting business, and J&M Dally Art Service, working with his wife doing photo restoration, print enhancement and negative retouching for area photographers and out of state photo labs.