Explore the wilds of the area with the Family Nature Club

“We’ll be focusing on different ways you can track wildlife, identifying different animal tracks ... and looking for actual tracks,” Bruce said. “I wanted to follow a chronological calendar, focusing on what’s happening during that month ... when the ground is wetter, tracking is a lot easier.”

The events are free to attend, though registration is required. Even a short amount of time in nature can be beneficial for both mental and physical health, Bruce said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The club has had some difficulty spreading the word about the activities. For the first event in November, nobody showed up.

“Just because you see the Rockies part doesn’t mean we’re just in the Rockies,” Bruce said.

Four families attended the second event, and Bruce said everyone involved had positive things to say about the experience.

“They all loved it ... they seemed very excited that this month would be tracking wildlife.”