Explore the wilds of the area with the Family Nature Club

A recently-launched family program seeks to foster a love of nature in children and their parents. Launched in November, the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies’ Family Nature Club series aims to show people the natural wonders available in the heart of Scottsbluff.
The Conservancy is a nonprofit organization that has existed for around 35 years, though it only branched out into Scottsbluff around 2007. They also have biologists stationed across the Rocky Mountains and great plains, including in Chadron.
“Our mission is to conserve birds and their habitats with an integrated approach of research, conservation and land stewardship,” education manager Delanie Bruce said.
The group hosts various activities to get locals interested in nature and ornithology. In the past, this has included bio-blitzes to count species in a given habitat and field trips to bird banding stations. These attracted around 400 visitors last fall. The nature club program is the first of its kind for the Conservancy.
Each walk has families get together while Bruce leads them through a different activity. Normally, the club meets on the first Saturday of each month, though January’s meeting will be this Saturday, Jan. 8. Meetings run from 10-11 a.m. This month’s activity will focus on wildlife tracking.
“We’ll be focusing on different ways you can track wildlife, identifying different animal tracks ... and looking for actual tracks,” Bruce said. “I wanted to follow a chronological calendar, focusing on what’s happening during that month ... when the ground is wetter, tracking is a lot easier.”
The events are free to attend, though registration is required. Even a short amount of time in nature can be beneficial for both mental and physical health, Bruce said.
The club has had some difficulty spreading the word about the activities. For the first event in November, nobody showed up.
“Just because you see the Rockies part doesn’t mean we’re just in the Rockies,” Bruce said.
Four families attended the second event, and Bruce said everyone involved had positive things to say about the experience.
“They all loved it ... they seemed very excited that this month would be tracking wildlife.”
She said she helped the kids spread the word by handing out flyers at their own after-school nature clubs. Bruce helps run three of them at Roosevelt and Westmoor elementary schools in Scottsbluff and Northfield Elementary in Gering. These clubs are for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, which is also the target age group for the Family Nature Club. Bruce said she hopes the children’s love of nature can spread to their parents through these events.
Each of the nature club walks starts at the Elk Shelter in Riverside Park, just south of the Riverside Discovery Center. Bruce said part of the reason for hosting them there was to show families that they can explore nature without having to leave Scottsbluff.
“There’s so much more out here than prairies and cornfields...you don’t have to go far to find nature,” she said.
Those interested in the upcoming nature walk can visit https://birdconservancy.doubleknot.com/event/calendar/4525 to register. They can contact Bruce at delanie.bruce@birdconservancy.org for additional information.