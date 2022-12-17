Extension of snow emergency for the City of Chadron

The City of Chadron has declared a snow emergency and extended the snow emergency until Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at noon, or when all the snow in the streets has been removed. When a snow emergency has been declared all vehicles, trailers and obstructions must be removed from the designated snow emergency routes. Vehicles, trailers or obstructions remaining on the routes may be ticketed or towed at the owners' expense. More information about the snow emergency routes is available on the city’s website.