Facility will offer assisted living option in Goshen County

TORRINGTON — Construction on the Evergreen Plaza is progressing.

According to Paul Novak, chairman of the Goshen Care Center Joint Powers Board, ideal weather has allowed construction to stay on track.

“It’s going really well,” he said. “It’s exciting to watch it grow.”

The assisted living facility is being built on East D St near Evergreen Court, which offers independent living.

With 3,980 square feet, it will include 30 residential rooms laid out across two pods. Novak said the pods will be their own neighborhoods, giving the center a strong community feel.

“We have one of the residential pods pretty much all enclosed,” he said. “The second will be enclosed very soon.”

A third pod will house the dining area, theater and chapel, said Novak.

Goshen County Economic Development secured a $3 million Business Ready Grant for the project. JPB reserves and local banks finance the remainder of the $7 million project, said Sondra Dent, marketing director at GCED.

Ken Farrier of Goshen County Construction is the general contractor for the project. Farrier has focused on keep the work in the community. According to Dent, about 90 percent of those working on the building are local contractors and two local lumber yards have been the go-to for materials.

She said Farrier kept the project moving through the COVID-19 shutdown, ensuring those workers had work to do.

“We are very proud of this project and keeping it local,” Dent said.

Novak said that while construction isn’t expected to be completed until next year, there is already a list of individuals who want to move in.