A staple of county fairs across the country is an eclectic variety of foods offered by vendors. The Scotts Bluff County Fair, going on this week, does not have a shortage of local food options for fair-goers. Options vary from cheeseburgers and fries to Mexican food, and even Greek food.

The food vendors also ranged from local staples, to newer out-of-state options as well.

One of the newest vendors’ is Mike’s Wild Dogs, whose owner started a hotdog stand as a way to sell their homemade New Mexico Chili.

“Mike is my husband, and we run Mike’s Wild Dogs with our kids,” Amanda Wilson said. “...We had desired to sell our green chili, which is specific to New Mexico, but we knew there were plenty of taco trucks and other places that catered to that type of food, so we thought of hotdogs.”

The Wilson’s signature hotdog is their vicious dog, which contains their signature New Mexico hatch chili, with cheese and onions.

Another one of the newcomers to the local food vendor scene are the Cochranes who run Legendairy Rolled Ice Cream.

The Cochranes are first-timers selling at the fair. They have been running their rolled ice cream business for two years.

“This is our second summer doing this, and our first year at the fair. We’ve been pretty much everywhere this summer, and it’s been a lot of fun. We sell rolled ice cream, but we also have a taco shell waffle cone, dipped in chocolate and we put ice cream in there,” Adam Cochrane, owner of Legendairy Rolled Ice Cream said.

Their most popular flavors they sell are brownie, Oreo, and peanut butter flavors, although there are often special flavors for different events.

La Delicia opened up its trailer as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We started in September of 2021, and we did that because my husband’s job got affected by COVID,” Christina Rodriguez said. “...This was his next love and this is what we’re doing now.”

La Delicia specializes in street-style Mexican food, including their signature quessabirria tacos.

One of the staples of the county fair and other local events is Cornhusker Roast. Ribbon fries is one of the business’s highest selling items. Owner Scott Fulk said Cornhusker Roast is in its 23rd year at the fair.

“We have so many things that sell really well ... and I think we’re one of the only ones around that sell Rocky Mountain oysters and that’s a really good seller also.”

No matter someone’s preference, the Scott Bluff County Fair has something for everyone.