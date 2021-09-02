Fall programs start up at Lied Scottsbluff Public Library

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The program will take place on the first Tuesday of every month, and is geared toward children in third through eighth grade. High school students can help with projects for volunteer hours as well. Future activities include coding, 3-D printing, math games, theater games and scrapbooks. Pre-registration is not required, and all events are free.

While school-aged children get their hands dirty with hands on learning activities, pre-schoolers will be having fun expanding their literacy through storytime, which will start in person on Thursday, Sept. 9, with the theme of woodland critters.

Children’s librarian Deb Carlson said she is looking forward to being back in person and seeing all the children’s faces as they react to the stories and activities.

“You can’t imagine how hard it got to be to do virtual storytimes — there’s no feedback. You don’t know how that went,” she said. “… (Before) you could see their little faces light up or if you say something that — how did that make them feel? You just thrive on that expression and the energy that they bring.”