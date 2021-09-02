Fall programs start up at Lied Scottsbluff Public Library

Children and young adult programming is ramping up at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library as the community gets back into the swing of things for the upcoming school year.
The library will be bringing back in person storytime beginning in September, as well as a new maker camp club for third through eighth graders called STEAMpunks.
Programing will begin with the September meeting of STEAMpunks on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Teen librarian Elaine Bleisch said the STEAMpunks program will cover STEM topics as well as art and performance in a “positive, uplifting environment.”
“It’s going to be a very positive environment, because I think that’s important for kids to just have the room to do what they want to use their imaginations and to be creative without being told exactly what to do,” she said.
Bleisch combined her love of the performing arts, experience in STEM programming at Alliance Public Library and the previous maker club program at the Scottsbluff library to create this all-in-one monthly activity. Each month, participants will do an activity related to a STEAM theme. First will be the “Science of Slime” at the September meeting.
Participants will learn about the chemical reactions of various safe household items used to make slime, before giving it a try themselves. The project will take place in the library park, weather permitting, between 3:30 and 5 p.m. Children can come anytime during the program and are not required to stay the entire time. Parents and guardians are welcome to come if they want or if their children will need assistance with the activity.
The program will take place on the first Tuesday of every month, and is geared toward children in third through eighth grade. High school students can help with projects for volunteer hours as well. Future activities include coding, 3-D printing, math games, theater games and scrapbooks. Pre-registration is not required, and all events are free.
While school-aged children get their hands dirty with hands on learning activities, pre-schoolers will be having fun expanding their literacy through storytime, which will start in person on Thursday, Sept. 9, with the theme of woodland critters.
Children’s librarian Deb Carlson said she is looking forward to being back in person and seeing all the children’s faces as they react to the stories and activities.
“You can’t imagine how hard it got to be to do virtual storytimes — there’s no feedback. You don’t know how that went,” she said. “… (Before) you could see their little faces light up or if you say something that — how did that make them feel? You just thrive on that expression and the energy that they bring.”
Storytime is geared toward children age’s 2 to 6, but parents and guardians are encouraged to determine their children’s readiness. Storytime sessions include stories, songs, puppetry, flannel boards, fingerplays, DVDs and other activities. Children will also receive a take-home craft or treat to reinforce what they learned, as well as an additional surprise if they check out books based on the that week’s theme. Carlson said the whole goal is to develop early literacy and to encourage children to use their public library.
“Our weekly storytimes support early literacy for young children by developing vocabulary, experiencing a variety of literature and participating in language-related activities,” she said. “Ultimately, our goal is to enhance their library experience and to build a foundation for future learning. … Our hope is that children who are allowed to check out books and visit the library will develop a life-long love of books, reading and libraries.”
Storytime will take place in the library meeting room every Thursday at two different times: 10-10:30 a.m. and 6:15-6:45 p.m. No registration is required.
For more information about storytime or STEAMpunks, call the library at 308-630-6250 or visit its Facebook page.