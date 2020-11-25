Families displaced after fire Tuesday

Two families are displaced after a fire in Scottsbluff Tuesday night.

Scottsbluff firefighters responded to a fire in an apartment at a building in the 1900 block of Third Avenue shortly before 6 p.m.

Jeremy Serda, property owner, said that a tenant had called him and reported that he smelled smoke. Reports were that tenants in the building could see smoke coming from the windows of one of the apartments. Serda said he responded and firefighters were already on scene.

Terry Jessen, a business associate of Serda, said, “We’re lucky to have a paid fire department with good response time.”

Capt. Ryan Lohr told the Star-Herald that the fire is still under investigation. He said the fire was contained to one apartment, which he estimated sustained $20,000 to $25,000 in damages. However, other tenants in the building were impacted due to utilities being shut off to the building.

Firefighters did rescue three cats from the building, administering oxygen, but all three cats seemed to be faring well after the fire.

Firefighter Ministry is assisting the two families that have been displaced. The ministry, now a non-profit foundation operating independently, does accept donations. Contact organizer Carissa Smith, 308-631-9674, for more information on how to donate.