Families gather at local pumpkin patches to enjoy celebrations of fall

Kids and adults alike scavenged pumpkin patches and navigated corn mazes on Saturday, to kick off fall festivities during the opening weekend at local pumpkin patches.

For both the Adams Family Pumpkin Patch, located in Scottsbluff, and The Pumpkin Patch at BE Farms in Bayard, Saturday marked a successful and busy first day of business.

“People were very happy to get out and about this weekend,” Billy Estes of The Pumpkin Patch at BE Farms said, “With the volume of pumpkins we moved this weekend, you can tell that the patch has been picked a little bit already.”

Similar to Estes, Cheryl Adams of Adams Family Pumpkin Patch said, people were excited to get out of the house, making for a busy weekend at the pumpkin patch and corn maze.

Going forward both the Adams Family Pumpkin Patch and The Pumpkin Patch at BE Farms, have added new activities and features to come throughout the fall season, including night time corn maze activities and new games.

“It is fun for the kids and that is why we do it, there is a lot of fresh air and we work hard to make it a little bit better every year,” Adams said.